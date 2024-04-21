Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Animal Welfare League to waive most adoption fees from May 1-15

Apr 21, 2024, 6:30 AM

(Photo provided by Evolve Public Relations and Marketing.)...

(Photo provided by Evolve Public Relations and Marketing.)

(Photo provided by Evolve Public Relations and Marketing.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Looking to adopt a new pet?

National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, which is coming up on April 30, is a perfect day to get it done.

Many pets have been in the care of Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) for months and need a permanent home.

To combat this, AAWL will waive adoption fees on all pets over six months old at both the Main Shelter and Chandler Adoption Center from May 1-15.

This waiving of fees is being made possible through Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

Learn more about Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative online.

Tips for observing National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day:

  • Visit a shelter and consider adopting.
  • Spay and neuter your pets. It helps reduce the number of unwanted pets in the population.
  • Share pictures of your adopted pet on social media using #AdoptAShelterPetDay.

