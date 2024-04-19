Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A man gets 19 years for a downtown St. Louis crash that cost a teen volleyball player her legs

Apr 19, 2024, 7:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for causing a downtown accident that resulted in the amputation of the legs of a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee.

Daniel Riley, 22, was convicted last month of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault and driving without a valid license. Judge Michael Noble on Thursday followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing Riley to 19 years, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“The verdict represents the judgment of the community,” Judge Michael Noble said Thursday. “The jury found that this was not an accident.”

The February 2023 crash set off a chain of events that led to the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Riley was a robbery suspect who was out on bond when he sped through an intersection and struck an occupied car, then a parked car and pinning 17-year-old Janae Edmondson between two vehicles.

Janae, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was in St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. They had just left a restaurant after eating dinner following her game when the crash happened.

Her father, a U.S. Army veteran, used a bystander’s belt to apply a tourniquet to his daughter’s legs and is credited by doctors with saving her life. Janae also suffered internal injuries and a fractured pelvis and has undergone nearly 30 surgeries. She is suing the city of St. Louis and Riley.

On Thursday, Janae walked on prosthetics toward Noble. Her mother, Francine Edmondson, read a victim impact statement outlining the difficult days that followed the crash and Janae’s resilience in dealing with the mental and physical toll. She asked the judge to give Riley the maximum sentence, saying he had shown “no concern for humanity.”

“He must face the full extent of the consequences,” Francine Edmondson said.

Riley declined to speak at the hearing. His attorney, Dan Diemer, said an appeal is planned.

The crash led to efforts to remove Gardner from office. Gardner’s critics blamed her when it was learned that Riley had violated the terms of his bond dozens of times but remained free.

Gardner, a Democrat and St. Louis’ first Black prosecutor, initially fought the effort and said the attempt to oust her was politically and racially motivated by Republicans with whom she had long been at odds.

But she resigned three months later, citing legislative efforts that would allow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of her responsibilities.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-Philadelphia police officer pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fired Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murder in the shooting of a fleeing 12-year-old boy, who prosecutors have said was on the ground and unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot. Edsaul Mendoza also pleaded guilty to possession of an instrument of crime as part of a plea […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Video of 2 bear cubs pulled from trees prompts North Carolina wildlife investigation but no charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A video of people pulling two bear cubs from a tree in North Carolina as one person posed for a photo with one of the wild animals prompted an investigation, but a state wildlife official said Friday that no charges will be filed. When North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission staff responded […]

1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan Criminal Court on April 19, 2024. A full jury was...

Associated Press

Full jury of 12, with 6 alternates, seated for Donald Trump’s criminal trial

A full jury was seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money case, the first criminal trial for a former president in U.S. history.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorneys argue that Florida law discriminates against Chinese nationals trying to buy homes

An attorney asked a federal appeals court on Friday to block a controversial Florida law signed last year that restricts Chinese citizens from buying real estate in much of the state, calling it discriminatory and a violation of the federal government’s supremacy in deciding foreign affairs. Attorney Ashley Gorski, representing four Chinese nationals who live […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A convicted rapist is charged with murder in the killing of a Connecticut visiting nurse

A convicted rapist was charged with murder and attempted sexual assault Friday in the killing of a visiting nurse at a Connecticut halfway house for sex offenders in October — a crime that spurred calls for better safety measures for home health care workers. Authorities added the charges against Michael Reese, 39, as he appeared […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Catholic priest resigns from Michigan church following protests over his criticism of a gay author

BEAL CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic priest has resigned as pastor of a church in a small central Michigan community, the result of weeks of controversy following his publicly expressed regret that a gay author had read a book to preschool children. Gay rights activists and others have held regular protests outside St. Joseph […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

A man gets 19 years for a downtown St. Louis crash that cost a teen volleyball player her legs