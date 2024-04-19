Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona GOP lawmaker drops reelection campaign after forgery allegations

Apr 19, 2024, 6:04 AM | Updated: 6:33 am

A conservative lawmaker, Austin Smith, halted his reelection campaign for the Arizona House of Repr...

A conservative lawmaker, Austin Smith, halted his reelection campaign for the Arizona House of Representatives after being accused of forging signatures on his petitions. (Arizona House of Representatives and AP photos)

(Arizona House of Representatives and AP photos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action resigned from the organization Thursday and dropped his bid for reelection to the Arizona House of Representatives after he was accused of forging signatures on his nominating petitions.

Republican state Rep. Austin Smith has in the past promoted disproven allegations of election fraud.

A complaint filed by a Democratic activist in Smith’s district says several petition sheets contain signatures “that appear to have been written by the same person” and says “many of those signatures bear a striking resemblance to Smith’s.” It includes affidavits from two voters whose names were included in Smith’s petition but say they never signed.

RELATED STORIES

Smith cast the allegations as a coordinated attack by Democrats that was “silly on its face,” but said he would drop out to avoid racking up legal bills.

“I might be confident in victory, but all it would take is a judge believing any one person, and all would be lost,” Smith said in a statement he posted to social media.

Smith was a senior director of Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of the youth organizing group Turning Point USA, which has become a major force in Arizona Republican politics and is working to expand its influence nationally. A spokesperson for the group confirmed Thursday that Smith had resigned.

Smith is a first-term lawmaker in a safe Republican legislative district in the Phoenix suburbs, but his departure from the race leaves the GOP with just one candidate for two House seats as the party looks to hold onto its slim legislative majority. Smith urged voters to write in the name of another Republican from the district.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizonans should make sure their pets and livestock have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, health off...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona wildlife officials warn about rabies threat as temperatures rise

Arizona wildlife officials are issuing a rabies warning as rising temperatures draw more animals out of hiding.

3 hours ago

AZ Political Podcast: Garrett Archer talks election integrity...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Election analyst Garrett Archer with ABC15 talks election integrity

On this episode of the AZ Political Podcast, Garrett Archer, a data analyst with ABC15, sits down with Jim Sharpe to talk about elections.

3 hours ago

Johnny Was, a bohemian-inspired brand developed in California, is set to open in Scottsdale Fashion...

SuElen Rivera

Johnny Was relocates to Scottsdale Fashion Square from Kierland Commons

Johnny Was, a bohemian-inspired brand developed in California, is set to open in Scottsdale Fashion Square on Friday after relocating from Kierland Commons.

3 hours ago

The exterior of the El Dorado Tech Center in Gilbert. PipShip, an ecommerce solutions company, sign...

Kevin Stone

E-commerce solutions company PipShip moving operations from Tempe to Gilbert

PipShip is relocating its distribution and e-commerce operations from Tempe to Gilbert, a move of about 8 miles.

3 hours ago

Iram Quintana...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police make arrest in 2014 cold case homicide

The Phoenix Police Department arrested Iram Quintana, the main suspect of a 2014 cold case murder, on Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Live music and DJ sets are one of the main attractions during the Whoopee Daze Festival this weeken...

David Veenstra

Whoopee Daze Festival arrives in Tolleson this weekend

The Whoopee Daze Festival returns to Tolleson this weekend. The three-day festival features a parade, carnival rides, food trucks and crafts.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona GOP lawmaker drops reelection campaign after forgery allegations