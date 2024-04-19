Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona wildlife officials warn about rabies threat as temperatures rise

Apr 19, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:58 am

Arizonans should make sure their pets and livestock have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, health off...

Arizonans should make sure their pets and livestock have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, health officials say. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is sounding the alarm on the need to protect pets and livestock from rabies as temperatures increase.

The warning came after a recent incident at Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona. The agency said a rabid gray fox bit several people in month in two attacks.

A park service officer later euthanized the fox.

RELATED STORIES

Why authorities are issuing a rabies warning

More animals are out and about this time of year, according to State Wildlife Veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen.

More animals means a greater risk of rabies infections.

“They’re coming out of dens and winter hibernation or periods of inactivity,” she said. “We also have wildlife looking for mates and things like that. So, we just see a lot more interaction.”

Rabies is a viral infection that affects nearly all mammals. It causes inflammation in the brain, which can lead to abnormal behavior.

The World Health Organization states the disease “is virtually 100% fatal.”

Which Arizona animals are the biggest rabies spreaders?

Stray dogs are typically associated with spreading rabies, but, in Arizona, bats and skunks are the common culprits for spreading rabies.

Here are some red flags that suggest an animal could have a rabies infection:

  • Increased aggression
  • Paralysis
  • Limping
  • Abnormal salivation, inability to swallow
  • Other abnormal behaviors

Although infected animals can be found anywhere in the state, Justice-Allen said the risk is higher in southern Arizona.

“Southern Arizona, for the most part (and) eastern Arizona around the East Valley area of Phoenix,” she said. “We’ve had some cases in the Sedona area.”

Rabies warning came with tricks on how to prevent infections

There a few things Arizonans can do to reduce their risk of a getting a rabies infection.

First, if you are hiking or out in a wilderness area, put any pets in on a leash and keep them in sight. Also be sure to keep considerable distance between yourself and wildlife, regardless of perceived risk.

Justice Allen also said Arizonans should keep their pets and livestock animals updated on their rabies shots.

It’s not just about preventing the initial infection, she said. Animals that may be infected have to be quarantined.

If the pet does not have a current vaccine, they could be quarantined for up to  six months. If they are vaccinated, that time can go down to 45 days.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department asks anyone who believes they’ve encountered wildlife that may be rabid to call the agency at 602-942-3000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A conservative lawmaker, Austin Smith, halted his reelection campaign for the Arizona House of Repr...

Associated Press

Arizona GOP lawmaker drops reelection campaign after forgery allegations

Republican Arizona state Rep. Austin Smith halted his reelection campaign after being accused of forging signatures on his petitions.

54 minutes ago

AZ Political Podcast: Garrett Archer talks election integrity...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Election analyst Garrett Archer with ABC15 talks election integrity

On this episode of the AZ Political Podcast, Garrett Archer, a data analyst with ABC15, sits down with Jim Sharpe to talk about elections.

3 hours ago

Johnny Was, a bohemian-inspired brand developed in California, is set to open in Scottsdale Fashion...

SuElen Rivera

Johnny Was relocates to Scottsdale Fashion Square from Kierland Commons

Johnny Was, a bohemian-inspired brand developed in California, is set to open in Scottsdale Fashion Square on Friday after relocating from Kierland Commons.

3 hours ago

The exterior of the El Dorado Tech Center in Gilbert. PipShip, an ecommerce solutions company, sign...

Kevin Stone

E-commerce solutions company PipShip moving operations from Tempe to Gilbert

PipShip is relocating its distribution and e-commerce operations from Tempe to Gilbert, a move of about 8 miles.

3 hours ago

Iram Quintana...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police make arrest in 2014 cold case homicide

The Phoenix Police Department arrested Iram Quintana, the main suspect of a 2014 cold case murder, on Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Live music and DJ sets are one of the main attractions during the Whoopee Daze Festival this weeken...

David Veenstra

Whoopee Daze Festival arrives in Tolleson this weekend

The Whoopee Daze Festival returns to Tolleson this weekend. The three-day festival features a parade, carnival rides, food trucks and crafts.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Arizona wildlife officials warn about rabies threat as temperatures rise