ARIZONA NEWS

Apr 18, 2024, 8:00 PM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — The Whoopee Daze Festival will make its annual return to Tolleson this weekend.

The three-day festival featuring a community parade, carnival rides, food trucks, a Dia de los Niños celebration and free crafts for kids has been a staple in the Tolleson community for more than 60 years.

The free event will be staged in Veterans Park at 8601 W. Van Buren Street.

Carnival wristbands are available for $25 and can be purchased at Tolleson Parks & Recreation Center at 9251 W. Washington St. ⁣Each wristband offers attendees access to unlimited rides for one day.

Performances by Grammy-winning musicians and other local artists will provide guests with entertainment throughout the weekend.

Attendees will also be able to partake in a cornhole tournament and dance the night away during multiple DJ sets on Friday.

A 5K walk or run, the annual parade, the Dia de los Niños celebration, Christopher the Magician and an assortment of musicians will highlight Saturday’s festivities.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with a kickball tournament and more performances and DJ sets.

Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez will address the crowd on each day of the festival.

The festival’s first day will see gates open at 5 p.m., while the second day will see gates open at 11:00 a.m. Gates will open at noon on the final day of the festival.

Free ride vouchers are available to Tolleson residents for pickup and drop off via Uber.

