Maricopa County Home and Garden Show’s new Floral Showcase coming to Scottsdale this weekend

Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Preparations are underway for the Home & Garden Show's Floral Showcase at WestWorld of Scottsdale. (Maricopa County Home Shows/Facebook)

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Garden show is returning to the Valley this weekend but with a unique twist.

The Flower Showcase will make its debut for the first time ever, according to event organizers.

The inaugural event will take place at the WestWorld of Scottsdale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The event will offer an assortment of floral sculptures, gardenscapes, bouquets, a greenhouse and a market. More than 1,000 exhibits will be spread across the event space.

“The Flower Showcase is taking over the Home Show, where ordinary fades into oblivion and extraordinary takes center stage,” the show’s manager Katie Jones said in a press release. “In addition to the immersive floral showcase, guests will see the best home improvement companies, walk through landscapes and tiny homes, as well as see inspiration and unbeatable pricing throughout the weekend.”

There will be a handful of show attractions and seminars, all included with admission, that will cover activities such as teaching guests how to take care of their flowers.

Attendees can also enjoy the Battle of the Bouquets — a local florist competition where the best in the Valley will compete head-to-head — and the show’s virtual reality garden that will transport guests into an immersive garden experience.

Other attractions include tiny homes, a create-your-own bouquet station, miniature landscapes, expertly constructed landscapes and a kids’ area.

General admission into the event is $8 and children under the age of 12 do not require an admission ticket. Parking at the event is $10 via cash or $12 through payment by card.

Tickets can be purchased online or onsite.

