Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa Fire Department says an electric scooter started an apartment fire

Apr 17, 2024, 5:35 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Authorities said an electric scooter caused a fire in a Tempe apartment at around 1 p.m. (Mesa Fire Department photo) Authorities said an electric scooter caused a fire in a Tempe apartment at around 1 p.m. (Mesa Fire Department photo) Authorities said an electric scooter caused a fire in a Tempe apartment at around 1 p.m. (Mesa Fire Department photo) Authorities said an electric scooter caused a fire in a Tempe apartment at around 1 p.m. (Mesa Fire Department photo)

PHOENIX — An electric scooter caused an apartment fire in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire began around 1 p.m., according to the Mesa Fire Department.

Fire crews who responded to the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment near Country Club Drive and Brown Road.

Mesa FD spokesperson Marrisa Ramírez-Ramos said fire department crews used an aggressive interior firefighting strategy to combat the high heat and heavy smoke.

“Crews were able to get the fire under control and verify all residents were out of the building,” Ramírez-Ramos told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The fire did not extend to adjacent units, but there was heavy damage to the apartment of origin.”

No one was injured by the fire, authorities said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa woman was arrested after beating bus driver, police say...

KTAR.com

Mesa woman accused of assaulting 64-year-old substitute bus driver

A Mesa woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after assaulting a 64-year-old substitute bus driver last week, police said.

3 minutes ago

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX announced a Phoenix stop on their joint "Sweat" tour. (Photos provided b...

SuElen Rivera

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix in October

International musicians Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announced a Phoenix stop in October during their upcoming "Sweat" tour.

1 hour ago

Tempe homicide victim found dead on March 12, police need help...

KTAR.com

Tempe police ask public to share information about homicide victim

Authorities asked the public to share information about a Tempe homicide victim named Joseph Lemons on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

File photo of a highway in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened thre...

KTAR.com

High-elevation Arizona roadways cleared for use after seasonal closures in White Mountains

Transportation officials lifted seasonal closures on three high-elevation roadways in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona.

3 hours ago

Phoenix police detectives want to find fatal stabber...

KTAR.com

Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to help identify a suspect who stabbed a man to death in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

A graphic with photos and a description of Shawn Woodruff, whose body was found dead in a Buckeye l...

KTAR.com

Police identify body found in Valley landfill, trying to determine cause of death

Authorities have identified a body found in a West Valley landfill last week and are asking the public for help with the death investigation.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Mesa Fire Department says an electric scooter started an apartment fire