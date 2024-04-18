PHOENIX — An electric scooter caused an apartment fire in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire began around 1 p.m., according to the Mesa Fire Department.

Fire crews who responded to the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment near Country Club Drive and Brown Road.

Mesa FD spokesperson Marrisa Ramírez-Ramos said fire department crews used an aggressive interior firefighting strategy to combat the high heat and heavy smoke.

“Crews were able to get the fire under control and verify all residents were out of the building,” Ramírez-Ramos told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The fire did not extend to adjacent units, but there was heavy damage to the apartment of origin.”

No one was injured by the fire, authorities said.

