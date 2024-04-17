Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix

Apr 17, 2024, 3:00 PM

Phoenix police detectives want to find fatal stabber...

Authorities want to find out who stabbed the victim. (File photo: Phoenix Police Department photo/via Facebook)

(File photo: Phoenix Police Department photo/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are looking for the person who fatally stabbed a man in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street at around 11:15 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

They found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department treated him and took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anybody with information about who stabbed the victim is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A graphic with photos and a description of Shawn Woodruff, whose body was found dead in a Buckeye l...

KTAR.com

Police identify body found in Valley landfill, trying to determine cause of death

Authorities have identified a body found in a West Valley landfill last week and are asking the public for help with the death investigation.

2 hours ago

Kari Lake looks at the crowd to arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, C...

Jim Sharpe

Arizona US Senate candidate Kari Lake wants you to do what?!?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes Kari Lake's declaration her supporters should strap on a Glock to prepare for 2024 is dangerous.

3 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

$4.9 million helibase opens in northern Arizona to help mitigate wildfires

The latest state-of-the-art helibase recently opened in northern Arizona to help with wildfire mitigation efforts.

4 hours ago

Stock image of a bathtub faucet. An Arizona man pleaded guilty on Monday, April 15, 2024, to killin...

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty to murder after holding child’s face under running bathtub faucet

An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a 6-year-old child in a bathtub in 2019, authorities announced.

5 hours ago

Cynthia Drager opened the Three Dog Bakery in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 9, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Woof, there it is: Three Dog Bakery celebrating recent opening in East Valley

Three Dog Bakery is celebrating its recent opening in the East Valley with five days of tail-wagging activities this week.

6 hours ago

Two Tucson men sentenced after highway death of 17-year-old...

KTAR.com

Two Arizona human smugglers sentenced for death of migrant

Two Tucson men were sentenced last month for their roles in the death of a 17-year-old migrant in 2022, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix