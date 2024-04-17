Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the person who fatally stabbed a man in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street at around 11:15 p.m.

They found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department treated him and took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anybody with information about who stabbed the victim is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

