PHOENIX — Phoenix has received a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration intended for projects that boost transportation options and access in the city.

The Transit Oriented Development (TOD) grant will help Phoenix with plans to improve public transit access and its vision to have a more transit-oriented, walkable city.

“Transit oriented development has been an inextricable part of our mission to build a Phoenix that works for everyone,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “This new grant will help us build a more dynamic city that seamlessly connects residents to work, the grocery store, to school or their doctor’s office—all without having to rely on a car.”

How will Phoenix use the transportation grant?

The fifth grant Phoenix has been awarded under the Transit Oriented Development Planning program has four main goals in mind:

• Evaluate current and projected growth and development.

• Assess affordable housing and development opportunities with emphasis on city-owned, vacant and large development sites.

• Make recommendations to streamline permitting for rental housing and other community visions.

• Educate and engage community stakeholders on the various transit-oriented development growth opportunities.

Phoenix was one of 20 cities to receive a portion of $17.6 million in this round of funding.

“This grant signifies continued progress for the city of Phoenix and for our residents,” Phoenix Vice Mayor and Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee Chair Debra Stark said in the release.

“Having access to a reliable and efficient transportation system helps strengthen our economy and revitalize our communities. This is a win-win not just for public transit accessibility but for all our community.”

