Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix receives $1.2 million grant to help with transportation development projects

Apr 17, 2024, 8:00 PM

Phoenix was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. (Valley Metro Pho...

Phoenix was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. (Valley Metro Photo)

(Valley Metro Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix has received a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration intended for projects that boost transportation options and access in the city.

The Transit Oriented Development (TOD) grant will help Phoenix with plans to improve public transit access and its vision to have a more transit-oriented, walkable city.

“Transit oriented development has been an inextricable part of our mission to build a Phoenix that works for everyone,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “This new grant will help us build a more dynamic city that seamlessly connects residents to work, the grocery store, to school or their doctor’s office—all without having to rely on a car.”

How will Phoenix use the transportation grant?

The fifth grant Phoenix has been awarded under the Transit Oriented Development Planning program has four main goals in mind:

RELATED STORIES

• Evaluate current and projected growth and development.

• Assess affordable housing and development opportunities with emphasis on city-owned, vacant and large development sites.

• Make recommendations to streamline permitting for rental housing and other community visions.

• Educate and engage community stakeholders on the various transit-oriented development growth opportunities.

Phoenix was one of 20 cities to receive a portion of $17.6 million in this round of funding.

“This grant signifies continued progress for the city of Phoenix and for our residents,” Phoenix Vice Mayor and Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee Chair Debra Stark said in the release.

“Having access to a reliable and efficient transportation system helps strengthen our economy and revitalize our communities. This is a win-win not just for public transit accessibility but for all our community.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa woman was arrested after beating bus driver, police say...

KTAR.com

Mesa woman accused of assaulting 64-year-old substitute bus driver

A Mesa woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after assaulting a 64-year-old substitute bus driver last week, police said.

51 minutes ago

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX announced a Phoenix stop on their joint "Sweat" tour. (Photos provided b...

SuElen Rivera

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to bring co-headlining tour to Phoenix in October

International musicians Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announced a Phoenix stop in October during their upcoming "Sweat" tour.

2 hours ago

Apartment fire in Mesa caused by electric scooter, authorities say...

KTAR.com

Mesa Fire Department says an electric scooter started an apartment fire

An electric scooter caused an apartment fire in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m., according to authorities.

2 hours ago

Tempe homicide victim found dead on March 12, police need help...

KTAR.com

Tempe police ask public to share information about homicide victim

Authorities asked the public to share information about a Tempe homicide victim named Joseph Lemons on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

File photo of a highway in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened thre...

KTAR.com

High-elevation Arizona roadways cleared for use after seasonal closures in White Mountains

Transportation officials lifted seasonal closures on three high-elevation roadways in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona.

4 hours ago

Phoenix police detectives want to find fatal stabber...

KTAR.com

Police looking for suspect who fatally stabbed man in downtown Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department asked the public to help identify a suspect who stabbed a man to death in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Phoenix receives $1.2 million grant to help with transportation development projects