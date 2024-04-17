Arizona man pleads guilty to murder after holding child’s face under running bathtub faucet
Apr 17, 2024, 10:00 AM
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX – An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a 6-year-old child in a bathtub in 2019, authorities announced.
Sentencing for 36-year-old Pablo Martinez Jr. is scheduled for July 5 following his guilty plea for second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
The Tucson man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
How did Arizona man kill child in bathtub?
Prosecutors said Martinez held the victim’s face under a running faucet for 5-10 minutes while giving the child a bath on Sept. 29, 2019.
The victim, a Pascua Yaqui Indian Tribe member, died of liquid thermal burns caused by inhaled water.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department.
