PHOENIX – An Arizona man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a 6-year-old child in a bathtub in 2019, authorities announced.

Sentencing for 36-year-old Pablo Martinez Jr. is scheduled for July 5 following his guilty plea for second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The Tucson man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

How did Arizona man kill child in bathtub?

Prosecutors said Martinez held the victim’s face under a running faucet for 5-10 minutes while giving the child a bath on Sept. 29, 2019.

The victim, a Pascua Yaqui Indian Tribe member, died of liquid thermal burns caused by inhaled water.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Pascua Yaqui Police Department.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.