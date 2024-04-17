Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Two Arizona human smugglers sentenced for death of migrant

Apr 17, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:11 am

Two Tucson men sentenced after highway death of 17-year-old...

A federal judge in Arizona found two Tucson men guilty of human smuggling last month, prosecutors said. (Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Superior Court)

(Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Superior Court)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two Tucson men were sentenced last month for their roles in the death of a 17-year-old migrant in 2022, authorities said.

Gerson Montano, 38, received nearly seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised released after being convicted of transportation of migrants resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said on Tuesday.

Robert Dale Hart, 64, was sentenced to 4¼ years with five years of supervised release after being convicted of conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in death.

Unraveling the smuggling conspiracy in Arizona

The fatal incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022 on westbound Interstate 10.

Prosecutors said a trooper attempted to stop an SUV driven by Montano, but he instead pulled over in the center median of the interstate.

Two people were then struck by a semitruck as a group of people fled from the vehicle and ran across the eastbound lanes of traffic, prosecutors said.

The teenager died at the scene while the other person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the incident revealed Hart hired Montano to transport the undocumented migrants.

Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Michael Bidwill talks Cardinals origin, 2024 draft and community outreach

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead has a great conversation with CEO of the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwill.

3 hours ago

Split image of a headshot of Junelle Cavero on the left and a sign on the wall of the state capitol...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House Democratic caucus back to full strength with Junelle Cavero’s appointment

The Arizona House Democratic caucus is back to full strength after Junelle Cavero was appointed Tuesday to fill a vacant south Phoenix seat.

3 hours ago

The Phoenix Zoo's baby goats have been named after the public made their selections. (Phoenix Zoo P...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s what the public decided to name the baby goats at the Phoenix Zoo

Five baby goats born at the Phoenix Zoo last month now have names after more than 3,300 people voted on each set of kids.

4 hours ago

A Phoenix kindergarten teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos' Pay T...

KTAR.com

Phoenix kindergarten teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for March

A Phoenix kindergarten teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos' Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for March, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

12 hours ago

The closure began after reports alerted authorities of a man climbing the I-10 bridge near 7th Aven...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 in Phoenix reopens in both directions after freeway fence climber causes shutdown

A man who climbed the I-10 freeway bridge near Seventh Avenue caused a shutdown of both the eastbound and westbound lanes Tuesday night.

12 hours ago

Pedophilic burglar fought mother and father, Phoenix police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man accused of breaking into Phoenix home, entering young boy’s room, fighting with parents

The Phoenix Police Department accused 25-year-old Abdullahi Aroni of being a pedophilic burglar in a Tuesday announcement.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Two Arizona human smugglers sentenced for death of migrant