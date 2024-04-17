Pedophilic burglar fought mother and father, Phoenix police say...

PHOENIX — A family fought off a pedophilic burglar they found in their son’s room on Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Abdullahi Aroni, 25, broke into a home near 27th Street and Edgemont Avenue around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Police officers responded to the scene after hearing reports of a residential burglary in progress. They didn’t find Aroni.

Detectives then took over the investigation to identify the suspect and figure out what he did.

Why do Phoenix police say Aroni is a pedophilic burglar?

During their investigation, detectives found that Aroni had “contacted” the family’s underage son in his room, police said.

“The actions by the suspect inside of this room established probable cause to arrest him for sexually motivated crimes,” police said in a statement. “While this was happening, the child’s mother entered the room and confronted the suspect.”

Aroni attacked the mother, who was screaming, police said.

The child’s father then entered the child’s room and Aroni attacked him as well, authorities said. Aroni and the father continued fighting, and the fight eventually took them to the backyard, police said. Aroni then jumped over a wall and ran away.

Police arrested the accused pedophilic burglar on Monday and used a search warrant to enter his residence. During this search, they allegedly found evidence linking him to the burglary.

Police booked him on multiple charges, including burglary, multiple assault counts and sexual contact with a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

