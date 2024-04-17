Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man accused of breaking into Phoenix home, entering young boy’s room, fighting with parents

Apr 16, 2024, 6:15 PM

Pedophilic burglar fought mother and father, Phoenix police say...

Abdullahi Aroni, 25, faces multiple charges, including sexual contact with a minor. (Phoenix Police Department photo/via Facebook)

(Phoenix Police Department photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A family fought off a pedophilic burglar they found in their son’s room on Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Abdullahi Aroni, 25, broke into a home near 27th Street and Edgemont Avenue around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Police officers responded to the scene after hearing reports of a residential burglary in progress. They didn’t find Aroni.

Detectives then took over the investigation to identify the suspect and figure out what he did.

Why do Phoenix police say Aroni is a pedophilic burglar?

During their investigation, detectives found that Aroni had “contacted” the family’s underage son in his room, police said.

“The actions by the suspect inside of this room established probable cause to arrest him for sexually motivated crimes,” police said in a statement. “While this was happening, the child’s mother entered the room and confronted the suspect.”

RELATED STORIES

Aroni attacked the mother, who was screaming, police said.

The child’s father then entered the child’s room and Aroni attacked him as well, authorities said. Aroni and the father continued fighting, and the fight eventually took them to the backyard, police said. Aroni then jumped over a wall and ran away.

Police arrested the accused pedophilic burglar on Monday and used a search warrant to enter his residence. During this search, they allegedly found evidence linking him to the burglary.

Police booked him on multiple charges, including burglary, multiple assault counts and sexual contact with a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Phoenix kindergarten teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos' Pay T...

KTAR.com

Phoenix kindergarten teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute for March

A Phoenix kindergarten teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos' Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for March, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

1 hour ago

The closure began after reports alerted authorities of a man climbing the I-10 bridge near 7th Aven...

KTAR.com

WB I-10 lanes reopen, EB lanes still closed after freeway fence climber causes shutdown

A man who climbed the I-10 freeway bridge near 7th Avenue caused a shutdown of both the eastbound and westbound lanes Tuesday night.

1 hour ago

A California woman died Monday after falling down a 140-foot cliff while hiking in Sedona. (Coconin...

KTAR.com

California woman falls to her death down 140-foot cliff while hiking in Sedona

A California woman died Monday after falling down a 140-foot cliff while hiking in Sedona, authorities said.

4 hours ago

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Small underground explosion blows out manhole covers in Phoenix

An explosion blew out two manhole covers in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

5 hours ago

Gabriel Garcia, 55, was arrested on April 13, 2024. (Tempe Police Photo0...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Tempe hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

A suspect was arrested Saturday in a Tempe hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian earlier this month, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Goodyear lake crash kills wife: Husband indicted for murder...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man whose wife died after he drove into Goodyear lake indicted for murder

Anthony Joseph Maiorana, 35, was officially indicted with murder after his wife died in a Goodyear lake crash, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man accused of breaking into Phoenix home, entering young boy’s room, fighting with parents