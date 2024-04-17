PHOENIX — A California woman died Monday after falling down a 140-foot cliff while hiking in Sedona, authorities said.

Zynad Joseph, 40, was hiking with her husband and 1-year-old child at Bear Mountain when the incident occurred, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

A group of hikers stopped after hearing yelling and one of them hiked down an embankment to Joseph, who was still breathing.

She was pronounced dead shortly after by Sedona firefighters who arrived on the scene.

YCSO conducted multiple interviews with hikers that were coming off the mountain.

A cause for the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should call YCSO at 928-771-3260.

