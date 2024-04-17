PHOENIX — A Phoenix kindergarten teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos’ Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for March, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers.

Holly Coulter just finished teaching her first year at Milestones Charter School, where she’s been an educator for nearly six years.

She was nominated for the $2,500 prize by a parent who felt she deserved recognition for her unwavering commitment to her students’ success.

Coulter is admired for her ability to encourage, support and empower her students through education.

While she thoroughly cares for teaching, she also enjoys having discussions with her students.

“I can tell parents that everything that you do at home or on the weekends, we get to hear about it,” Coulter said.

“But it’s fun. We get to hear about their little vacations, or what birthday parties they went to, and then we get to your other ‘Mom’s favorite drink is wine’ or colorful words their dad said.”

The elementary school teacher plans to invest the funds into her classroom by installing flexible seats and enhancing her library.

