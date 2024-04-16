PHOENIX – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Peoria earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday.

Michael Villareal, 37, was taken into custody without incident at his home in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, the Peoria Police Department said.

He was booked into jail on one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting in Peoria.

Villareal is accused of killing Jordan Gonzalez, a 33-year-old Phoenix resident, in the early hours of April 2.

What happened on day of deadly Peoria shooting?

Officers responded to a medical call near 83rd Avenue and US 60/Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found Gonzalez lying in the roadway.

The caller thought the victim was having a seizure, but responders determined he’d been shot and initiated lifesaving measures.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident that stemmed from a dispute between people who may have known each other.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours while the scene was under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.