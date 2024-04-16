Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE’s national security adviser

Apr 16, 2024, 8:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser.

Microsoft and the technology holding company G42 announced the deal Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, will join G42’s board of directors.

The deal “was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and U.S. governments,” Microsoft said.

Based in Abu Dhabi, G42 runs data centers in the Middle East and elsewhere and has increasingly identified itself as an AI firm. It has built what’s considered the world’s leading Arabic-language AI model, known as Jais.

Microsoft said G42 will run its AI applications and services on the U.S. tech giant’s cloud computing platform, and the two companies will work to bring digital infrastructure to countries where G42 has established a presence in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

G42 has previously said it would cut ties to Chinese hardware suppliers over American concerns it was too close to the Chinese government.

The company has faced spying allegations for its ties to a mobile phone app identified as spyware. It has also faced claims it could have gathered genetic material secretly from Americans for the Chinese government.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser, is chairman of the company’s board.

United States News

Associated Press

Federal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a West Virginia transgender sports ban, finding that the law violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. The ruling Tuesday from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocks a West Virginia law banning transgender girls from playing […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio man fatally shot Uber driver after scammers targeted both of them, authorities say

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — An elderly Ohio man who authorities say fatally shot an Uber driver who he thought was trying to rob him after a scam caller deceived them both has been indicted on a murder charge. William Brock, 81, also faces counts of kidnapping and felonious assault in the indictment handed up […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Several gun bills inspired by mass shooting are headed for final passage in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A series of gun safety bills introduced after the deadliest shooting in Maine history appears to be headed toward final passage as the state Legislature races to wrap up its session this week. The House followed the Senate on Monday in approving the governor’s omnibus gun safety bill that strengthens the […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street bounces back in premarket trading following Monday’s drubbing

Wall Street drifted toward gains before the market open on Tuesday as more corporate earnings come in, giving investors a break from fretting about if and when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6% before the bell, while futures for the S&P 500 inched up 0.2%. Shares […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

More potential jurors dismissed as Trump’s hush money trial enters second day

NEW YORK (AP) — More potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday from Donald’s Trump’s hush money case as lawyers worked for a second day to find a panel of New Yorkers to decide whether the Republican will become the first former president convicted of a crime. The first day of the historic trial in Manhattan ended […]

12 hours ago

Most Americans are sleepy new Gallup poll finds...

Associated Press

Most Americans say they don’t get enough sleep, according to new Gallup poll

A new Gallup poll found that most Americans are sleepy — or, at least, they say they are. Multiple factors play into this.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE’s national security adviser