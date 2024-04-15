PHOENIX — Police released body cam footage Tuesday of Gilbert police officers shooting a suspect who died by suicide in front of them earlier this year.

Brett Shanahan, 40, died Jan. 21 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police shot at him when he refused to drop his weapons as he returned to his home near Greenfield and Warner roads.

Video (WARNING: Graphic content) shows Shanahan asking officers to “take the shot” as he approached them before pointing a long-barreled rifle at police, who fired shots. He then pointed a pistol at himself and shot.

Shanahan was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled a suicide by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

What led to death of Gilbert man who pointed guns at officers?

A coworker made an initial 911 call about 30 minutes before the fatal incident, saying that Shanahan had made statements about “wanting to take care of business” after learning his wife wanted to get a divorce.

Shanahan drove to the Gilbert home of the attorney representing his wife in divorce proceedings, but was unable to locate the attorney.

Officers then went to home of Shanahan, who was wearing an armored vest, for a welfare check but found the residence empty.

The two officers at Shanahan’s home were talking to neighbors when he showed up in his vehicle, exited it and started walking toward police. Shanahan died shortly after.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who needs mental health assistance can get it by dialing 988 or requesting help online.

