ARIZONA NEWS

AI writing platform Content at Scale moving headquarters to Scottsdale

Apr 16, 2024, 4:05 AM

Content at Scale is moving its headquarters to Scottsdale. (Content at Scale Photo)...

Content at Scale is moving its headquarters to Scottsdale. (Content at Scale Photo)

(Content at Scale Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — AI writing platform Content at Scale is moving its headquarters to Scottsdale, bringing several of its top executives from across the globe to the Valley.

The company signed a lease for a 6,000-square-foot office space at Raintree Corporate Center near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Raintree Drive, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The move across town from Glendale is expected to generate up to 100 jobs for AI engineers, marketing professionals and more.

“Building our headquarters in Scottsdale isn’t just about creating a space for our team, it’s about laying down roots in a community that embraces innovation,” CEO Justin McGill said in a press release.

“We’re here to set new benchmarks for what AI can achieve not just in content and marketing, but augmenting and 10x’ing our modern day workforce.”

Content at Scale will see executives from South Carolina, England and Australia relocate to the Valley to work in the new headquarters.

The company is fairly new, having only been around since 2022.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega applauded Content at Scale’s decision to move to the city.

“Content at Scale is situated perfectly in Scottsdale, according to all my friendly AI sources,” Ortega said in the release. “Thanks to GPEC for their work to connect Scottsdale with another outstanding tech-focused company.

“Wishing good fortune to our newest community members at Content at Scale.”

