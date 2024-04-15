Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Elderly woman fatally stabbed over the weekend in west Phoenix

Apr 15, 2024, 5:49 AM | Updated: 8:07 am

Icess Woodcox is accused of fatally stabbing a member of her family over the weekend in west Phoeni...

Icess Woodcox is accused of fatally stabbing a member of her family over the weekend in west Phoenix, authorities said. (Phoenix Police Department File and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Phoenix Police Department File and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An elderly woman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers received a call around 1:45 a.m. Sunday from Icess Woodcox, 27, reporting she stabbed another woman at a residence near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Ruby Catherine Pittman with at least one stab wound, police said. Pittman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED STORIES

“The adult female who originally contacted officers about the homicide, again made admissions about being responsible for the murder of Pittman,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

The relationship between the two has not yet been disclosed.

Woodcox was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Aerial view of Salt Lake City temple....

KTAR.com

Here’s where the next Arizona temple will be for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled plans last week to build a new temple in Arizona as part of a global expansion.

30 minutes ago

Wyatt Langford #82 of the Texas Rangers signs autographs before the Spring Training Game against th...

Danny Shapiro

Spring training attendance in Arizona rose in 2024 with help from World Series teams, Shohei Ohtani

Spring training attendance in Arizona increased for the third straight year and there were several contributing factors.

4 hours ago

Kate Gallego called TSMC's expansion in Phoenix a "success story." (Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty I...

KTAR.com

Phoenix mayor says TSMC ‘success story’ led to expanded presence in town

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's expansion in town is well warranted.

4 hours ago

Grand Canyon new water distribution line...

Nick Borgia

Grand Canyon National Park announces reopening of trails and campground

Grand Canyon officials announced that Havasupai Gardens Campground, Bright Angel trail and Tonto Trail will reopen for public use April 15.

4 hours ago

Stretching 541 feet skyward, the Astra will be the tallest tower in Arizona. (Aspirant Development ...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona’s tallest apartment tower finally on track to start construction

Aspirant Development has unveiled new architectural renderings of what is slated to become Arizona's tallest tower.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Elderly woman fatally stabbed over the weekend in west Phoenix