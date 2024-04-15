Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Elderly woman fatally stabbed over the weekend in west Phoenix

Apr 15, 2024, 5:49 AM | Updated: 6:57 am

Ruby Catherine Pittman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in the West Valley, ...

Ruby Catherine Pittman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in the West Valley, authorities said.

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An elderly woman was fatally stabbed by a family member over the weekend in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers received a call around 1:45 a.m. Sunday from Icess Woodcox, 27, reporting she stabbed another woman at a residence near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found 75-year-old Ruby Catherine Pittman with at least one stab wound, police said. Pittman was pronounced dead at the scene.



“The adult female who originally contacted officers about the homicide, again made admissions about being responsible for the murder of Pittman,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

The relationship between the two has not yet been disclosed.

Woodcox was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.

