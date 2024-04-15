PHOENIX — The National Park Service is announcing Havasupai Gardens Campground and the Bright Angel and Tonto Trails will reopen for public use April 15. The areas were closed Dec. 1 for the Transcanyon Waterline project construction activities.

During the closure, construction workers replaced the water distribution lines throughout the Havasupai Gardens area, the Mile-and-a-Half resthouse and the Three-Mile resthouse, according to a press release.

Officials say that the water filling station will be available for use at Havasupai Gardens. The water filling stations at Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile Resthouses are projected to be available by mid-May.

What areas of the Grand Canyon are still being worked on?

Plateau Point Trail, from Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point, remains closed until June 20, according to the press release. During this time, Tonto Trail hikers will be able to use a trail detour to connect to and from the Bright Angel Trail.

At the South Rim and the inner canyon, contractor facilities and two raw water tanks are nearly completed, officials say. Construction of the new South Rim water treatment plant, helibase building and landing pads are in progress. Excavation is being conducted for the new Phantom Ranch water treatment plant.

According to the press release, four more areas will be closed for construction at points throughout the end of next year:

Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail junction to Plateau Point: June 21, 2024-March 14, 2025

Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Bridge: Dec. 2, 2024-March 14, 2025

Bright Angel Campground: Dec. 19, 2024-May 9, 2025

Silver Bridge: Sept. 15-Dec. 31, 2025

Officials say that construction areas and schedules are subject to change, and visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website for the current operational status.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.