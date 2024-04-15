Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Three people arrested for organized retail theft spree across Arizona

Apr 14, 2024, 8:00 PM

Franchesca Traila (left) and Dorinta Velcu (right) arrested for organized retail theft....

Franchesca Traila (left) and Dorinta Velcu (right) were arrested for organized retail theft. (Photo/Tucson Police)

(Photo/Tucson Police)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three people were arrested in connection to a group responsible for organized retail theft across Arizona, authorities said Friday.

The three suspects identified by the Tucson Police Department (TPD) as 27-year-old Dorinta Velcu, 21-year-old Franchesca Traila, and a 16-year-old female. Together, they stole a total $74,363 worth of retail merchandise, according to police.

RELATED STORIES

The trio was charged with felony theft and organized retail theft. According to authorities, Velcu and Traila were booked into the Pima County Jail and have since bonded out. The 16-year-old was cited and released to a family guardian.

Police say that the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

What do police already know?

According to police, the shoplifting crime spree began on March 16 in Mesa. The trio primarily entered Target stores, aiming to swipe high-priced items from the skincare department. Then, using stolen plastic storage totes, the suspects would load beauty items into the bins, and conceal the bins with stolen pieces of clothing. The suspects would then leave the store, load the stolen items into their vehicle, and travel to the next destination to commit another shoplifting.

The police reported 12 of these operations taking place across metro Phoenix and Tucson.

On March 27, authorities say that Target contacted the TPD to report that the shoplifting trio had committed multiple thefts across the Phoenix area. In two days, the group had already accumulated over $35,000 worth of stolen merchandise, as reported by the Mesa Police Department. According to the police report, TPD received intel that the group was most likely traveling from Phoenix to the Tucson area to commit more thefts.

After hitting three stores in the Tucson area, the suspects’ minivan was stopped by Tucson police and all three people were detained, according to the police report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on Sunday morning, a...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from April 12-14

From a vetoed school cellphone ban to more Preston Lord case coverage, here are the top Valley news stories from over the weekend.

7 hours ago

Federal border response funds...

Nick Borgia

Arizona officials announce nearly $55M in federal border response funds

AZ Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced nearly $55M in federal border response funds to support Arizona's border communities.

8 hours ago

Joshua Holbert is accused of critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a Glendale hit-and-run on Apr...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Glendale hit-and-run that critically injured 13-year-old boy

A suspect accused of critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a Glendale hit-and-run turned himself in Saturday, authorities said.

10 hours ago

A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on April 14, 2024. (...

KTAR.com

Paramotor pilot dead after crashing aircraft south of Phoenix

A paramotor pilot died after crashing crashing their aircraft south of Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said.

12 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, ...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 90-year-old Tolleson woman found dead

A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a 90-year-old woman with dementia and depression last seen in Tolleson on Saturday was found dead, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Bradley Klose has been missing since April 4, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism who didn't make it home after work more than a week ago.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Three people arrested for organized retail theft spree across Arizona