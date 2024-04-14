Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism

Apr 14, 2024, 9:31 AM

Bradley Klose has been missing since April 4, 2024. (DPS Photo)

(DPS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism who didn’t make it home after work more than a week ago.

Bradley Klose was last seen on April 4 at about 4:15 p.m. after he left his workplace near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.

Klose didn’t have his cellphone with him and his family said it was unusual for him to not come home.

He is considered an endangered juvenile since he is on the spectrum.

Klose was wearing a gray or teal shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes when he was last seen.

He is 6-foot tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Klose’s whereabouts should call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, ...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Tolleson woman who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Sunday Peoria crash fatality story...

KTAR.com

1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into house in Peoria

One person is dead and five others were hospitalized after a car crashed into a house in Peoria early Sunday morning.

2 hours ago

The westbound lanes of Interstate-10 were closed at 75th Avenue on the morning of April 14, 2024. (...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 westbound lanes reopened in Phoenix following crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at 75th Avenue for about three hours on Sunday morning after a crash.

3 hours ago

File photo of a sign at the University of Arizona entrance in Tucson. Students and faculty members ...

Damon Allred

Tucson man who threatened to commit mass shooting at UArizona pleads guilty

After sharing threats online to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, a Tucson man pleaded guilty to interstate threats.

4 hours ago

Lucid Private Offices is expanding into more than 25,000 square feet at Max at Kierland in north Sc...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Lucid Private Offices continues Valley expansion with new Kierland location

As it took occupancy in its first office in the Phoenix metro, Lucid Private Offices has plans for its next expansion.

5 hours ago

File photo of Border Patrol agent in Arizona...

Damon Allred

Former U.S. border patrol agent sentenced to 18 years in prison for bribery and drug smuggling

A Buckeye man who served as a United States border patrol agent was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism