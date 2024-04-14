Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old Peoria boy with autism who didn’t make it home after work more than a week ago.

Bradley Klose was last seen on April 4 at about 4:15 p.m. after he left his workplace near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.

Klose didn’t have his cellphone with him and his family said it was unusual for him to not come home.

He is considered an endangered juvenile since he is on the spectrum.

Klose was wearing a gray or teal shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes when he was last seen.

He is 6-foot tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Klose’s whereabouts should call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

