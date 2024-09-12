Close
Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen

Sep 12, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:07 am

Human remains found on a Phoenix mountain have been identified as missing Peoria teen Bradley Klose. (Photo via Peoria Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Human remains found on a Phoenix mountain earlier this week have been identified as a missing Peoria teen, authorities announced Thursday.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the remains found Monday at the Deem Hills Recreation Area are of Bradley Klose, who was 16 when he went missing five months ago.

Klose, who was on the autism spectrum, was the subject of a Silver Alert issued in April.

“This is a heartbreaking end to the search for Bradley,” the teen’s family said in a statement released by the Peoria Police Department. “Our family is in mourning and kindly asks for privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

When was Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria teen?

The missing Peoria teen was last seen alive leaving work near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road in Peoria on April 8. The Silver Alert was activated April 14.

Police said there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances related to Klose’s death, but the case remains under investigation.

Witnesses reported finding the remains around 7:15 a.m. Monday on a remote mountain area at the Deem Hills Recreation Area.

The desert park near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Phoenix is about 6.5 miles east of Klose’s workplace.

This is an updated version of a story originally published April 14, 2024.

