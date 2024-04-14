Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Tolleson woman who left home on foot
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia and depression last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, authorities said.
Maria Guadalupe Armas stands 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Armas was last seen in bed at her home near Van Buren Street and 91st Avenue around 8 p.m. She answers to “Lupe” and only speaks Spanish, according to Tolleson police.
Armas was believed to be wearing a checkered light blue and white shirt, a light blue jacket, dark sweatpants and black Skechers sneakers.
Armas does not have access to a vehicle but will oftentimes go on neighborhood walks to visit family or attend church, according to authorities.
Anyone with information regarding Armas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.
