PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a 90-year-old woman with dementia and depression last seen in Tolleson on Saturday was found dead, authorities said.

Maria Guadalupe Armas was located less than a mile from her home near Van Buren Street and 91st Avenue, according to the Tolleson Police Department.

She had last been seen in bed at her home around 8 p.m.

Armas was believed to be wearing a checkered light blue and white shirt, a light blue jacket, dark sweatpants and black Skechers sneakers.

