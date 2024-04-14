Silver Alert canceled after 90-year-old Tolleson woman found dead
Apr 14, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 3:38 pm
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a 90-year-old woman with dementia and depression last seen in Tolleson on Saturday was found dead, authorities said.
Maria Guadalupe Armas was located less than a mile from her home near Van Buren Street and 91st Avenue, according to the Tolleson Police Department.
She had last been seen in bed at her home around 8 p.m.
Armas was believed to be wearing a checkered light blue and white shirt, a light blue jacket, dark sweatpants and black Skechers sneakers.
