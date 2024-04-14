Close
Silver Alert canceled after 90-year-old Tolleson woman found dead

Apr 14, 2024

A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Tolleson on Saturday, authorities said. (DPS Photo)

(DPS Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday after a 90-year-old woman with dementia and depression last seen in Tolleson on Saturday was found dead, authorities said.

Maria Guadalupe Armas was located less than a mile from her home near Van Buren Street and 91st Avenue, according to the Tolleson Police Department.

She had last been seen in bed at her home around 8 p.m.

Armas was believed to be wearing a checkered light blue and white shirt, a light blue jacket, dark sweatpants and black Skechers sneakers.

