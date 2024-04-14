Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 westbound lanes closed in Phoenix following crash

Apr 14, 2024, 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:29 am

The westbound lanes of Interstate-10 were closed at 75th Avenue on the morning of April 14, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix on Sunday morning after a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway closed around 8 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash. There is no estimated reopening time.

No other information was available.

