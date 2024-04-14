1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into house in Peoria

PHOENIX — One person is dead and five others were hospitalized after a car crashed into a house in Peoria early Sunday morning, according to police.

Peoria police responded to a call shortly after midnight near Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Parkway after a car had reportedly crashed into a home.

One person died at the scene, and five others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The people inside the home were not hurt, according to police.

It is not clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Police have not identified the driver of the vehicle or the victims.

The area was closed for several hours while the investigation is ongoing.

