Phoenix Rescue Mission readies annual heat relief campaign

PHOENIX – With the summer heat nearing, Phoenix Rescue Mission soon will be launching its annual heat relief campaign to assist the city’s unhoused and at-risk individuals.

The goal of the nonprofit, which has been operating since 1952, is to collect and distribute one million bottles of water.

“In 2023, there were 645 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, a 52% increase from 2022, and almost half were from people experiencing homelessness,” Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa said in a press release. “These deaths are tragic and preventable. This campaign aims to help these communities as much as possible by meeting people where they are at and providing life-saving necessities, like water.”

The initiative, called the Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign, runs from May 1 through Aug. 31.

During the campaign, cities including Avondale, Peoria, Glendale, Surprise and Scottsdale will team with Phoenix Rescue Mission, bringing relief to the streets in the mission’s Hope Coach vehicles to distribute water, toiletries and case management services.

Phoenix Rescue Mission is seeking donations ahead of this Valley-wide undertaking. Financial gifts will be matched up to $150,000, made possible by several supporters of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The mission also needs volunteers to help distribute food to families in need at its Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.

Food, water and other heat–relief donations can be dropped off at the mission’s donation warehouse at 2515 N. 34th Dr. in Phoenix.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.