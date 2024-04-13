Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

River barges break loose in Pittsburgh, causing damage and closing bridges before some go over a dam

Apr 13, 2024, 3:51 AM | Updated: 5:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — A large group of river barges broke loose and floated down the Ohio River in Pittsburgh, damaging a marina and causing bridge closures before the boats were pinned to the riverbank or went over a dam downstream, officials said.

Pittsburgh police, fire and emergency medical services responded around 11:25 p.m. Friday to reports of the barges “floating uncontrolled” down the river, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement. The area had been hit by flooding after heavy rains Thursday.

There were no reports of any injuries after the 26 barges broke free, including 23 loaded with dried cargo including coal. There were no hazardous materials on board the vessels, the city said.

Peggy’s Harbor, a marina on the river, sustained extensive damage.

The city said 11 barges were held against the riverbank and secured by a tugboat near Brunot Island, while 14 continued further down the river and six went over the Emsworth Dam.

The West End Bridge was closed in both directions and rail traffic was closed on the Brunot Island bridge, which the city said were both temporary measures.

The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed “in an abundance of caution,” the McKees Rocks Police Department said in a social media post.

The barges were owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company, the city’s statement said.

The Coast Guard, Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies were alerted.

United States News

Associated Press

Search continues in Maine as officer is charged with lying about taking missing person to hospital

WASHBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing person case was charged with several crimes, including falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said. Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned from the police department after being charged with aggravated […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

10 years after armed standoff with federal agents, Bundy cattle are still grazing disputed rangeland

BUNKERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The words “Revolution is Tradition” stenciled in fresh blue and red paint mark a cement wall in a dry river wash beneath a remote southern Nevada freeway overpass, where armed protesters and federal agents stared each other down through rifle sights 10 years ago. It was just before noon on a […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead after shuttle bus crashes at a Honolulu cruise ship terminal

HONOLULU (AP) — One person died and multiple people were injured when a shuttle bus collided with pedestrians and concrete barriers at a Honolulu cruise ship terminal, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred when the shuttle bus driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, Honolulu police said in statement. The driver had dropped off […]

11 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, center, appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023...

Associated Press

Manhattan court searching for jurors to hear first-ever criminal case against a former president

Jury selection is set to start Monday in former President Donald Trump's hush money case — the first trial of the presumptive nominee.

11 hours ago

Emergency personnel arrive on the scene after a an 18-wheeler crashed into the Texas Department of...

Associated Press

1 dead and 13 injured in semitrailer crash at a Texas public safety office, with the driver jailed

A driver rammed an 18-wheeler though the front of a building where his renewal for a commercial driver’s license had been rejected.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick 5 years ago won’t be disciplined, police commissioner says

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kawaski Trawick inside his Bronx apartment five years ago will not face internal discipline, the city’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, announced Friday. In a statement, Caban said the officers, Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis, “acted within the law” in […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

River barges break loose in Pittsburgh, causing damage and closing bridges before some go over a dam