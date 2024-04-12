Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick 5 years ago won’t be disciplined, police commissioner says

Apr 12, 2024, 4:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kawaski Trawick inside his Bronx apartment five years ago will not face internal discipline, the city’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, announced Friday.

In a statement, Caban said the officers, Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis, “acted within the law” in the lead-up to the 32-year-old’s death. He accused the city’s police oversight board of waiting too long to bring administrative charges against the officers, adding that they were not guilty of any criminal conduct.

The 2019 killing of Trawick, a Black man, by a white police officer touched off widespread outrage in New York, followed by years of frustration over what some viewed as efforts by the police department to stall the investigation into his death.

Ellen and Rickie Trawick, the victim’s parents, described the commissioner’s ultimate determination as disgraceful. “The utter disregard they have for our son’s memory, to make this decision on the five-year anniversary of his death is disgusting and shameful,” they added.

Trawick, an aspiring dancer who suffered from mental health issues, was living in a supportive housing facility in the Bronx when he called 911 on the night of April 14, 2019.

After the fire department helped him inside, police arrived at the apartment and pushed open the door, finding Trawick shirtless and holding a knife. In body-worn camera footage, Trawick can be heard telling them he was cooking and asking why they are inside his home.

As Trawick moved toward them, Officer Thompson fired his Taser at Trawick, then shot him four times with his handgun, even as his partner urged him not to use force. The full incident — between officers arriving at the door and Thompson fatally shooting Trawick — lasted under two minutes.

The district attorney in the Bronx declined to bring charges against the officers. An internal New York Police Department investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of Thompson or his partner.

Caban’s decision not to impose discipline came nearly one year after a civilian agency charged with oversight of the NYPD brought administration charges against the officers, who they said should have de-escalated the situation before entering the apartment and more quickly administered aid following the shooting.

An administrative judge overseeing the case found the review board waited too long to bring the misconduct charges — a delay the board blamed on the NYPD failing to turn over body-camera footage and other evidence in a timely fashion.

The judge’s final decision, against imposing penalties on the officers, served only as a recommendation for Caban, who has the final say over all disciplinary decisions.

In his statement, Caban said the review board had brought their charges after the statute of limitations. He said the department has since adopted a new policy obligating them to provide body-camera footage to the board within 90 days of a request.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said Friday that the NYPD was ultimately responsible for the delays and described their disciplinary process as “incredibly disturbing.”

“For five years, the Trawick family has been forced to fight for any semblance of acknowledgment and accountability for their son’s killing, but they have only faced significant obstruction by the NYPD,” she said. “Ultimately, the Trawick family and all New Yorkers are left without the accountability they deserve from the city’s police department.”

United States News

Associated Press

Dallas doctor convicted of tampering with IV bags linked to co-worker’s death and other emergencies

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas anesthesiologist was convicted Friday for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, which led to the death of a co-worker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, federal prosecutors said. A jury convicted Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maine governor signs bill restricting paramilitary training in response to neo-Nazi’s plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to restrict paramilitary training in Maine in response to a neo-Nazi who wanted to create a training center for a “blood tribe” was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday. The law, which the governor signed without public comment, allows the attorney general to file for […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York county loses bid to prevent state legal challenge of its ban on female transgender athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — A county outside New York City has lost its bid to block the state from taking legal action against its ban on women’s and girls teams that include female transgender players, state Attorney General Letitia James said Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury dismissed Nassau County’s lawsuit seeking to prevent […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Urgent care worker accused of sexual assaults while claiming falsely to be a nurse in Philly suburbs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A dozen additional victims have told police they were victimized by a medical assistant who falsely said he was nurse when they sought treatment in recent months at an urgent care facility outside Philadelphia, police said in filing new sexual assault charges. Ramon Garcia, 33, was accused on Thursday of two […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

California man sentenced to 40 years to life for fatal freeway shooting of 6-year-old boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts former DEA agent of obstruction but fails to reach verdict on Buffalo bribery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent of obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents. But jurors acquitted Joseph Bongiovanni of a charge that he improperly wiped his DEA cellphone and failed to reach a verdict on a dozen other charges, including allegations the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick 5 years ago won’t be disciplined, police commissioner says