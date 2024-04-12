Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A police officer and an 18-year-old suspect are killed by gunfire in Memphis, Tennessee

Apr 12, 2024, 4:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police chief made an impassioned plea to her community to help stop gun violence after a Memphis police officer and an 18-year-old suspect were killed as officers investigated a suspicious vehicle early Friday.

A second suspect, who is 17, was in critical condition, and another Memphis police officer was injured but not in critical condition, interim Police Director CJ Davis said at a news conference outside a Memphis hospital. A third officer was grazed and treated at the scene.

“We’re not just concerned about, you know, our officers. We’re concerned about the public in general,” Davis said. “This could have been anybody. And we’re just really, really disturbed at the boldness and the use of weapons in just all these different situations that we’re seeing in our community.”

Davis identified the officer who was killed as Joseph McKinney and said he been on the force about three years.

The 18-year-old suspect, whom Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy identified in a news release as Jaylen Lobley, was arrested last month in a stolen vehicle with an illegally modified semiautomatic weapon that converted it to what Davis described as a “fully automatic machine gun.”

“He was also charged at that time for two stolen vehicles and having a programming device commonly used to steal cars,” Davis said. However, he was released without bond.

Mulroy said in a news release that he is “outraged and deeply saddened by Officer Joseph McKinney’s passing.” He said a Shelby County Judicial Commissioner made the decision to release Lobley on his own recognizance — with conditions including reporting and curfew — and did so despite prosecutors strongly arguing against it, citing the defendant’s danger to the community.

The DA’s office had prioritized Lobley’s case as part of its violent crimes initiative that targets people found with stolen cars and guns or Glock switches that convert semi-automatic guns into automatic guns, Mulroy said. And even though Lobley was a first-time offender, his case had been accepted for federal prosecution.

Davis said she did not know what prompted the original call reporting the suspicious vehicle at around 2 a.m. The officers were fired upon when they approached it, and they returned fire, she said.

The suspects drove off but stopped a few blocks away, police said. One suspect was taken into custody immediately. They second fled but was found nearby, police said.

Police have contacted both the prosecutor’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which was already out on the scene Friday morning, she said.

Davis’ voice broke briefly as she spoke of how police employees are hurting and said that stopping gun violence has to be the work of the entire community.

“We have a family that’s grieving now. We have a wife that’s grieving now. We have the family of the suspects that are grieving now. And as a community, we have to do better. We have to, you know, ensure that parents know where our young people are at 3 o’ clock in the morning,” she said.

Mayor Paul Young also attended the news conference.

“We need our parents to step up. We need our churches to step up. We have to be the village that is going to protect this community,” Young said.

United States News

Associated Press

Urgent care worker accused of sexual assaults while claiming falsely to be a nurse in Philly suburbs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A dozen additional victims have told police they were victimized by a medical assistant who falsely said he was nurse when they sought treatment in recent months at an urgent care facility outside Philadelphia, police said in filing new sexual assault charges. Ramon Garcia, 33, was accused on Thursday of two […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

California man sentenced to 40 years to life for fatal freeway shooting of 6-year-old boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts former DEA agent of obstruction but fails to reach verdict on Buffalo bribery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent of obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents. But jurors acquitted Joseph Bongiovanni of a charge that he improperly wiped his DEA cellphone and failed to reach a verdict on a dozen other charges, including allegations the […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hawaii says it’s safe to surf and swim in Lahaina’s coastal waters after wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities say coastal waters off the wildfire-stricken town of Lahaina pose no significant risk to human health and it’s safe to surf and swim there. The state Department of Health announced the decision Thursday after reviewing water sampling test results collected by groups including University of Hawaii researchers, the Surfrider Foundation […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A state trooper pleaded guilty to assaulting teens over a doorbell prank. He could face prison time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A suspended Delaware state trooper is facing prison time after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a brutal assault on a teenager who targeted the trooper’s house in a prank. Dempsey Walters, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree assault and deprivation of civil rights, both felonies, authorities said. He also pleaded […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Sawfish rescued in Florida as biologists try to determine why the ancient fish are dying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A large sawfish that showed signs of distress was rescued by wildlife officials in the Florida Keys, where more than three dozen of the ancient and endangered fish have died for unexplained reasons in recent months. The 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish was seen swimming in circles near Cudjoe Key and […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

A police officer and an 18-year-old suspect are killed by gunfire in Memphis, Tennessee