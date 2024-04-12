Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Human remains were found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder

Apr 12, 2024, 7:38 AM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been accused of stabbing a man to death and dismembering him after a drug dispute and keeping his remains in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator for two years, prosecutors said Friday.

Nicholas McGee, 45, was charged with murder, robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the killing of Kawsheen Gelzer, 39, in March 2022, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office said in a statement after McGee was arraigned in court.

Gelzer’s remains were found Jan. 22 in the apartment McGee shared with his wife, Heather Stines, 45, authorities said. Stines was also arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Phone and text messages were left for McGee’s lawyer. Stines’ lawyer did not return a text message.

In new details released publicly Friday, Gonzalez’s office alleged McGee stabbed Gelzer while he slept on a sofa in McGee and Stines’ apartment. Gelzer woke up and struggled with McGee, who stabbed Gelzer again multiple times and stole drugs from Gelzer’s pocket, the DA’s office said.

McGee then dismembered Gelzer’s body, Gonzalez’s office said.

“This was a gruesome and horrific murder,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will now seek to hold the defendant accountable for this senseless crime.”

Police found the body in January while responding to the apartment on an anonymous tip, prosecutors said. Stines was arrested that day.

McGee was arrested in Chesapeake, Virginia, where court records said he was on probation for an attempted identity theft case, and brought to Brooklyn on Thursday, the DA’s office said.

A Brooklyn judge ordered McGee held without bail and to return to court on Monday.

____

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of McGee’s first name to Nicholas, from Nicolas, and Gelzer’s age to 39, from 40, per new information released by the district attorney’s office.

United States News

Associated Press

Hawaii says it’s safe to surf and swim in Lahaina’s coastal waters after wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities say coastal waters off the wildfire-stricken town of Lahaina pose no significant risk to human health and it’s safe to surf and swim there. The state Department of Health announced the decision Thursday after reviewing water sampling test results collected by groups including University of Hawaii researchers, the Surfrider Foundation […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A state trooper pleaded guilty to assaulting teens over a doorbell prank. He could face prison time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A suspended Delaware state trooper is facing prison time after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a brutal assault on a teenager who targeted the trooper’s house in a prank. Dempsey Walters, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree assault and deprivation of civil rights, both felonies, authorities said. He also pleaded […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Sawfish rescued in Florida as biologists try to determine why the ancient fish are dying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A large sawfish that showed signs of distress was rescued by wildlife officials in the Florida Keys, where more than three dozen of the ancient and endangered fish have died for unexplained reasons in recent months. The 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish was seen swimming in circles near Cudjoe Key and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

‘HELP’ sign on beach points rescuers to men stuck nine days on remote Pacific atoll

Three men stranded on an uninhabited Pacific island survived for more than a week and used palm fronds to spell out HELP on the beach – leading to rescue by Navy and Coast Guard aviators who spotted the sign from several thousand feet in the air. They had embarked March 31 in a 20-foot boat […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead and 13 injured after semitrailer intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen 18-wheeler though the front a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver’s license had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday. The intentional crash into the single-story brick building off a highway in Brenham, a rural […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors: South Carolina prison supervisor took $219,000 in bribes; got 173 cellphones to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A supervisor who managed security at a South Carolina prison accepted more than $219,000 in bribes over three years and got 173 contraband cellphones for inmates, according to federal prosecutors. Christine Mary Livingston, 46, was indicted earlier this month on 15 charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Livingston […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Human remains were found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder