ARIZONA NEWS

Man fatally struck while crossing I-10 access road at red light in Phoenix

Apr 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

Deshan Begay, 24, was struck by a vehicle while walking when he didn't have the right of way, polic...

Deshan Begay, 24, was struck by a vehicle while walking when he didn't have the right of way, police said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

(Adobe Stock Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died after a vehicle entering westbound Interstate 10 struck him on Wednesday evening in Phoenix, authorities said.

Deshan Begay, 24, was crossing the I-10 westbound access road despite having a red light, the Phoenix Police Department said. That’s when a car entering the freeway on a green light struck him.

Officers were called to the area of 51st Avenue and the I-10 access road for the injury collision around 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the car that struck Begay told officers the setting sun “partially impaired” his vision. Witness statements corroborated his account, according to authorities.

Begay was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

