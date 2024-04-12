PHOENIX — A child on a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck on Thursday evening in Glendale, authorities said. The child is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a serious vehicle collision call near Northern and 47th avenues around 7:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

The child’s age was not released, and it was not clear whether the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Northern Avenue was closed in both directions as authorities processed the scene.

No other information was made available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police expect to have more information when they meet with detectives on Friday morning.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.