Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Washington man pleads not guilty in connection with 2022 attacks on an Oregon electrical grid

Apr 11, 2024, 3:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of damaging power substations in Oregon in 2022.

Nathaniel Cheney appeared in federal court in Portland on Wednesday and was later released from custody, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was arrested April 2 after he was indicted in March on two counts of damage to an energy facility.

Charging documents allege Cheney broke into the Ostrander substation in Oregon City on Nov. 24, 2022, and “knowingly and willfully damaged” the Sunnyside Substation in Clackamas four days later.

At the Oregon City substation, Cheney and an unidentified accomplice are accused of cutting a perimeter fence and shooting at pieces of equipment, according to a Bonneville Power Administration security memo sent to law enforcement after the vandalism.

In early 2022, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report warned that domestic extremists had been developing “credible, specific plans” to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020 in part, a federal law enforcement official said, because outages may result in frustration and divisions within American society.

Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington in December 2022 cut power to thousands of utility customers, while a fourth substation was vandalized on Christmas Day, also cutting electricity for thousands. In all four cases, someone forced their way into the fenced area surrounding the substations and damaged equipment to cause power outages, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

Prosecutors have said in the Christmas Day attack the two men who pleaded guilty wanted to cut power to break into ATMs and businesses and steal money.

Two power substations in North Carolina were also damaged in December 2022 by gunfire that took nearly a week to repair and left tens of thousands of people without electricity. A bill was signed into law in North Carolina last year that increases punishments for intentionally damaging utility equipment.

Law enforcement has not suggested or provided evidence that any of the cases are directly connected and investigators have not specified a motive for the substation vandalism in Oregon.

United States News

Associated Press

Kansas has some of the nation’s lowest benefits for injured workers. They’ll increase in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will increase what have been among the lowest benefits in the U.S. for workers who are injured or killed on the job under bipartisan legislation that Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law Thursday. The new law is set to take effect in July and includes the first increases in the […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the abortion ruling from justices he chose goes too far

A ban on nearly all abortions in Arizona doesn’t sit well with the Republican former governor whose expansion of the state Supreme Court allowed him to appoint the four conservative justices whose ruling cleared the way for it. Doug Ducey is among Republicans in several states who are wrestling with the consequences of their opposition […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

‘Ghost gun’ makers agree to halt sales in Philadelphia in settlement with the city

Two gun parts manufacturers have agreed to halt sales of their products in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, city officials said Thursday, announcing a settlement of their lawsuit against the companies. Philadelphia filed suit against Polymer80 and JSD Supply in July, accusing the manufacturers of perpetuating gun violence in the city by manufacturing and selling […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The OJ Simpson saga was a unique American moment. 3 decades on, we’re still wondering what it means

NEW YORK (AP) — A dog’s plaintive wail. A courtroom couplet-turned-cultural catchphrase about gloves. A judge and attorneys who became media darlings and villains. A slightly bewildered houseguest elevated, briefly, into a slightly bewildered celebrity. Troubling questions about race that echo still. The beginning of the Kardashian dynasty. An epic slow-motion highway chase. And, lest […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-NBA player scores victory with Kentucky bill to expand coverage for stuttering treatment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored a victory Thursday as a leading advocate for a new Kentucky law that will expand insurance coverage for people seeking treatment for stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist, who played on a national championship team at the University of Kentucky and spent several years playing in the NBA, opened […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

School grants, student pronouns and library books among the big bills of Idaho legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers spent much of an unexpectedly long and sometimes contentious legislative session focusing on bills targeting LGBTQ+ residents by limiting health care and reading materials and installing protections for teachers who don’t use the pronouns transgender students use. They also passed a bill that allows the state to spend $2 […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

A Washington man pleads not guilty in connection with 2022 attacks on an Oregon electrical grid