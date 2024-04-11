Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

‘Ghost gun’ makers agree to halt sales in Philadelphia in settlement with the city

Apr 11, 2024, 1:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Two gun parts manufacturers have agreed to halt sales of their products in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, city officials said Thursday, announcing a settlement of their lawsuit against the companies.

Philadelphia filed suit against Polymer80 and JSD Supply in July, accusing the manufacturers of perpetuating gun violence in the city by manufacturing and selling untraceable, self-manufactured weapons commonly known as “ghost guns.”

Under the settlement, JSD, based in Butler, Pennsylvania, agreed it would no longer sell its products in the state, city officials said.

Dayton, Nevada-based Polymer80 agreed it would not sell to customers in Philadelphia or the nearby counties of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton, which include the cities of Allentown, Easton, Reading and Lancaster. Additionally, Polymer80 agreed to pay $1.3 million.

The settlement was expected to be filed with the court on Friday. Messages were left at both companies seeking comment on the agreement.

“These weapons have ended up in the hands of our youth and individuals who are not otherwise permitted to possess a firearm, and the consequences in our communities have been devastating,” Renee Garcia, Philadelphia’s city solicitor, said in a statement. “We are grateful to have reached this resolution to hold the defendants accountable for their negligent business practices and the role they have played in perpetuating deadly gun violence across Philadelphia.”

Ghost guns, which can be purchased without a background check and assembled at home, have become the weapon of choice for children, criminals and others who cannot lawfully own a gun, according to city officials.

They have been used in a staggering number of shootings in recent years. Between 2019 and 2022, police recorded a fourfold increase in the number of ghost guns that had been used to commit crimes, according to the city’s lawsuit. In 2022, city police seized 575 of the guns.

Last July, a gunman armed with an AR-15-style weapon and a handgun — both self-manufactured — went on a shooting spree that killed five people in Philadelphia.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-NBA player scores victory with Kentucky bill to expand coverage for stuttering treatment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored a victory Thursday as a leading advocate for a new Kentucky law that will expand insurance coverage for people seeking treatment for stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist, who played on a national championship team at the University of Kentucky and spent several years playing in the NBA, opened […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

School grants, student pronouns and library books among the big bills of Idaho legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers spent much of an unexpectedly long and sometimes contentious legislative session focusing on bills targeting LGBTQ+ residents by limiting health care and reading materials and installing protections for teachers who don’t use the pronouns transgender students use. They also passed a bill that allows the state to spend $2 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

On eve of Japanese prime minister’s visit to North Carolina, Fujifilm announces more jobs there

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hours before the Japanese prime minister’s arrival in North Carolina, a subsidiary of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp. announced Thursday plans to expand further a massive biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the state, even as the initial phase is not yet complete, promising another 680 jobs. Gov. Roy Cooper joined a company executive and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say fentanyl killed 8-year-old Kentucky boy, not an allergic reaction to strawberries

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An 8-year-old Kentucky boy died of a fentanyl overdose last month, not from eating a batch of strawberries, authorities said this week. The family had told police they believed the boy had an allergic reaction and took him to a hospital with a rash. Police in the city of Madisonville charged […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says she won’t run again, setting up fight for control

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not seek another term, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state’s highest court. Bradley, who is part of the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, said she felt confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but […]

4 hours ago

O.J. Simpson, shown at a 2007 parole hearing in Nevada, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024....

Associated Press

OJ Simpson, NFL star turned infamous murder suspect, has died

O.J. Simpson, the charismatic NFL star and actor who became one of the nation's most infamous murder suspects, has died of cancer.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

‘Ghost gun’ makers agree to halt sales in Philadelphia in settlement with the city