UNITED STATES NEWS

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says she won’t run again, setting up fight for control

Apr 11, 2024, 9:17 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not seek another term, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state’s highest court.

Bradley, who is part of the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, said she felt confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but that it was time to “pass the torch.” Her term will end July 31, 2025.

“My decision has not come lightly,” she said in a statement. “It is made after careful consideration and reflection.”

Liberals hold a majority thanks to Janet Protasiewicz’s victory in 2023 over former Justice Dan Kelly. Since then, the court has made several key rulings, including a December decision overturning Republican-drawn maps of the state’s legislative districts.

Bradley’s departure means there will almost surely be another intense contest to determine control of the court.

