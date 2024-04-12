El Mirage buys land to expand parks and recreation offerings...

Close
West Valley city buys land to expand parks and recreational opportunities

Apr 11, 2024, 8:00 PM

The El Mirage City Council agreed to buy two parcels of land to use for recreation on Wednesday. (City of El Mirage photo)

(City of El Mirage photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – City leaders in El Mirage agreed to spend $1.5 million to buy land to expand parks and recreation opportunities in the West Valley on Wednesday.

The money will buy over 13 acres of land at 12500 W. Cactus Road, a city announcement said. The land is west of the city’s Basin Park near Cactus and El Mirage roads.

The 20-acre recreation area has benches, open lawn space and a pathway. It connects to the Hohokam Trail, the city’s first multi-use trail. The lighted 12-foot-wide Hohokam Trail runs between Dysart Road at Sweetwater Avenue and Cactus Road at 123rd Lane.

Leaders will buy two parcels of land near Basin Park, city officials said. Essentially, they want to expand facilities to keep pace with anticipated growth.

Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said the decision to buy the land reflects what locals want.

“Our council set a strategic goal of enhancing the quality and quantity of parks and recreational opportunities while prioritizing the construction of parks, recreation facilities and trails,” Hermosillo said in a statement. “This acquisition will not only serve as an enormous benefit to our residents, but also demonstrates that the Council is actively listening to them.”

The new land will make the area more attractive to hikers, bicyclists and other nature lovers in the West Valley.

Funds to purchase the property for park improvements come from the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

City Manager Crystal Dyches said leaders will seek input from the community once the land purchase is finalized.

“The city is following through with its commitment to addressing critical service deficiencies and increasing our athletic field capacities,” Dyches said.

