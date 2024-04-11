Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 77-year-old Chandler man found safe

Apr 10, 2024, 7:58 PM | Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 4:32 pm

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday, April. 10, 2024, for a Chandler man, Jonathan Hackman, with Dementia. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday after a 77-year-old Chandler man was found safe.

Jonathan Hackman hadn’t been seen since he left his home on foot near Knox Road and Arizona Avenue on Sunday.

He had last been seen wearing a white long-sleeved thermal shirt, white shorts and sandals.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

His medical condition caused him to become lost and easily confused.

