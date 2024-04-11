PHOENIX — Arizonans raised more than $5.3 million to nearly 900 Arizona nonprofits as part of the 2024 Arizona Gives Day annual virtual fundraiser.

Donors can contribute to their choice of nonprofit year-round but April 2 was the official day of giving, a tradition that has been around since 2013.

“This is a great showing for Arizona nonprofits and a sign of the incredible generosity of Arizona residents,” Chief Impact Officer for AZ Impact for Good Jennifer Purcell said. “After seeing a decline post-pandemic in charitable giving, it’s gratifying to see us match last year’s giving levels and it’s a trend we hope translates into even more nonprofit sector support in the future.”

More than 27,300 donations were made to 893 of the 1,033 participating nonprofits. The average amount raised per nonprofit was $2,734 and the average online donation was $157.28.

Also, more than 1,200 volunteers agreed to contribute nearly 60,000 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.

Arizona Gives is organized through nonprofit advocate AZ Impact for Good, which formerly was called the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

All contributions made are tax-deductible and could be eligible for the Arizona qualified charitable tax credit, the qualified foster care tax credit or the public school tax credit.

How much money has Arizona Gives Day raised over the years?

In 2023, more than $5.3 million was raised for 875 of the 986 participating fundraisers. The year before, more than $6 million was donated to nonprofits.

More than $47 million has been raised for nonprofits through Arizona Gives since 2013.

