Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2024 Arizona Gives Day generates $5.3 million for nonprofits

Apr 11, 2024, 4:25 AM

Arizona Gives Day raised $5.3 million for nonprofits. (Arizona Gives Photo)...

Arizona Gives Day raised $5.3 million for nonprofits. (Arizona Gives Photo)

(Arizona Gives Photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizonans raised more than $5.3 million to nearly 900 Arizona nonprofits as part of the 2024 Arizona Gives Day annual virtual fundraiser 

Donors can contribute to their choice of nonprofit year-round but April 2 was the official day of giving, a tradition that has been around since 2013.

This is a great showing for Arizona nonprofits and a sign of the incredible generosity of Arizona residents,” Chief Impact Officer for AZ Impact for Good Jennifer Purcell said. “After seeing a decline post-pandemic in charitable giving, it’s gratifying to see us match last year’s giving levels and it’s a trend we hope translates into even more nonprofit sector support in the future. 

RELATED STORIES

More than 27,300 donations were made to 893 of the 1,033 participating nonprofits. The average amount raised per nonprofit was $2,734 and the average online donation was $157.28.

Also, more than 1,200 volunteers agreed to contribute nearly 60,000 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.

Arizona Gives is organized through nonprofit advocate AZ Impact for Good, which formerly was called the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

All contributions made are tax-deductible and could be eligible for the Arizona qualified charitable tax credit, the qualified foster care tax credit or the public school tax credit.

How much money has Arizona Gives Day raised over the years?

In 2023, more than $5.3 million was raised for 875 of the 986 participating fundraisers. The year before, more than $6 million was donated to nonprofits.

More than $47 million has been raised for nonprofits through Arizona Gives since 2013.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The new event, which has games like cornhole, will take place at Paradise Valley Community College....

Serena O'Sullivan

Valleypalooza 2024: New event to bring music, art, games to Paradise Valley Community College

PHOENIX — A new Valley event called Valleypalooza is set to kick off this Saturday. The inaugural event will kick off at 11 a.m. at Paradise Valley Community College, which is near Union Hills Drive and 32nd Street. It will last until 5 p.m. Live music, painting, crafts, storytelling and a raffle drawing will all […]

10 minutes ago

Construction and asphalt company secures new Phoenix facility...

KTAR.com

Phoenix construction firm buys industrial building in Peoria for $9.5M

Gonzalez Asphalt, a Phoenix-based construction and asphalt company, will expand its business in the northwest Valley, officials said.

21 minutes ago

The FoodStock food truck festival will go down Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Peoria. (FoodStock Phot...

Arin Ducharme

FoodStock food truck festival returns to Peoria on Saturday

The FoodStock food truck festival will make its return to the west Valley for the sixth year in a row this Saturday. 

8 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday, April. 10, 2024, for a Chandler man, Jonathan Hackman, with...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Chandler man who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 77-year-old Chandler man who went missing on Sunday morning.

8 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, April 10, 2024, a...

Associated Press

Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far while defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Donald Trump said that an Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions goes too far and called on Arizona lawmakers to change it.

9 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018...

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing 6-year-old Tucson girl sentenced to ‘natural life’ prison term

A man convicted of killing a 6-year-old Tucson girl, whose body was later found in a desert area, has been sentenced to another prison term.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

2024 Arizona Gives Day generates $5.3 million for nonprofits