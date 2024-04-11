Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man convicted of killing 6-year-old Tucson girl sentenced to ‘natural life’ prison term

Apr 10, 2024, 6:00 PM

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018...

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, shows Christopher Matthew Clements, 36. (Tucson Police Department via AP, File)

(Tucson Police Department via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 6-year-old Tucson girl, whose body was found years later in a remote desert area, was sentenced Wednesday to a natural life prison term.

Before sentencing, Christopher Clements read a rambling statement in court and said he didn’t feel he was given a fair trial.

“I still maintain my innocence,” said Clements, who declined to testify in his own defense during his trial.

Two months ago, the 42-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary in the death of Isabel Celis, who vanished from her parents’ home in 2012.

“Until the day I die, I will feel responsible for not doing my job and protecting my little girl from the evil that lurked outside her window,” her father, Sergio Celis, told the court Wednesday.

Clements became a suspect in Isabel Celis’ death in 2017 when he told FBI agents that he could lead them to the girl’s remains in exchange for having charges in an unrelated burglary case dropped, according to Tucson police. He had said he had nothing to do with her death.

“He took her childhood away from her, “Becky Celis, the girl’s mother, said about Clements. “In my opinion, Christopher has no remorse… His punishment should be natural life in prison with no parole.”

Clements’ Feb. 29 conviction came in a retrial of the Celis case after a different Pima County Superior Court jury failed to reach a verdict in 2023.

Judge James Marner also sentenced Clements on Wednesday to a 17-year prison term for kidnapping and 3 ½ years for burglary, all to be served consecutively to previous convictions.

Clements already is serving a natural life prison sentence for the 2014 killing of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, who disappeared while walking to a friend’s house. Her body was found days later, also in a desert area.

Clements was arrested in 2018 in the deaths of the two girls. He was sentenced in 2022 for kidnapping and killing Gonzalez.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The FoodStock food truck festival will go down Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Peoria. (FoodStock Phot...

Arin Ducharme

FoodStock food truck festival returns to Peoria on Saturday

The FoodStock food truck festival will make its return to the west Valley for the sixth year in a row this Saturday. 

21 minutes ago

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday, April. 10, 2024, for a Chandler man, Jonathan Hackman, with...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Chandler man who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 77-year-old Chandler man who went missing on Sunday morning.

23 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, April 10, 2024, a...

Associated Press

Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far while defending the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Donald Trump said that an Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions goes too far and called on Arizona lawmakers to change it.

1 hour ago

A Phoenix police officer was fired on April 10, 2024, for a fatal 2022 shooting. (YouTube screensho...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police Department fires officer who fatally shot man throwing rocks at patrol cars

The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday fired an officer who fatally shot a man who was throwing rocks at patrol cars in 2022.

3 hours ago

Loop 101 was closed in Phoenix on the afternoon of April 10, 2024. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway reopened in Phoenix following vehicle fire

The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway reopened on Wednesday after a vehicle fire, according to transportation officials.

4 hours ago

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Apri...

KTAR.com

Police investigating after body of man found at landfill in southwest Valley

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a landfill at southwest Valley on Wednesday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Man convicted of killing 6-year-old Tucson girl sentenced to ‘natural life’ prison term