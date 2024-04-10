Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

State dinner for Japan attracts top figures from business, politics and even an ex-president

Apr 10, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Top figures from business, sports and politics — including an ex-president — turned up for Wednesday’s state dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as the White House served up its maximum dose of pomp to honor a close U.S. ally.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were on familiar turf for the event, the former president declaring it “feels great” to be back before casting an appreciative eye at a portrait of his wife from her first lady days that was on display nearby.

Guests in bright spring colors and lots of shimmery gowns chatted politics and talked shop as they strolled in — that meant eclipse chatter from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (“fabulous” view in Ohio!) and an assessment of President Joe Biden’s electoral prospects in Wisconsin from Gov. Tony Evers (looking good!).

But on a day when the inflation news from Washington was less than encouraging, Fed Chairman Jay Powell shot past without stopping to chat. Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, in a purple gown, said she didn’t expect to be out campaigning for Biden but nonetheless seemed bullish on his reelection. Actor Robert DeNiro supplied the Hollywood quotient for the night.

On a warm spring evening, the Bidens came outside on the North Portico to welcome Kishida and his wife, Yuko, who stood out in a flowing royal blue gown on the red carpet.

Inside, Jill Biden, wearing a beaded sapphire gown, had transformed the State Floor of the White House into what she called a “vibrant spring garden” for the evening. The floor of the famous Cross Hall was decorated with images giving the nearly 230 guests the feel of walking over a koi pond, a nod to fish that symbolize “friendship, peace, luck and perseverance,” the first lady said at a media preview Tuesday.

A state dinner is a tool of U.S. diplomacy, an honor doled out sparingly and only to America’s closest allies. In the case of Japan, the president has granted that honor for just the fifth time to an ally that he sees as a cornerstone of his policy toward the Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida is on an official visit to the United States this week. The state dinner is Biden’s first this year.

The guess included plenty of Biden family members, including granddaughter Naomi and her husband, Peter Neal. There were also business moguls in force, including JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as well as labor luminaries UAW chief Shawn Fain and United Steelworkers President David McCall. Both unions have endorsed Biden for reelection.

Dry-aged rib eye steak, cherry blossoms and the music of Paul Simon are also part of the evening.

Guests will dine on a meal that was designed to highlight the “bounty of spring” in Japan and the United States: a first course of house-cured salmon that was inspired by a California roll and an entree of dry-aged rib eye steak with shishito pepper butter, fava beans, mushrooms and onions. Dessert is salted caramel pistachio cake with a matcha ganache and cherry ice cream.

Some of Jill Biden’s favorite flowers, including sweet peas, roses and peonies, are arranged alongside imported cherry blossoms to decorate a mix of round and rectangular dinner tables in the East Room in shades of pink. A few floral centerpieces top out at 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall.

Tables were set with a mix of place settings representing the administrations of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and George W. Bush. Glass and silk butterflies will dance over the tables.

After dinner, Simon will perform. He is one of Jill Biden’s favorite artists, the White House said, adding that she chose him as a special tribute to Kishida because the prime minister also admires Simon’s work.

Simon’s career spans six decades, including performing as part of a duo with his childhood friend Art Garfunkel. The 82-year-old New Jersey native has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammys and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Also providing entertainment are “The President’s Own” Marine Band Chamber Orchestra, the Army Rolling Strings and the Air Force Strings.

Kishida is the fifth world leader Biden has honored with a state dinner following counterparts from France, South Korea, India and Australia.

United States News

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice facing aggravated assault charge after high-speed crash in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police said Wednesday that Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. Police said that arrest warrants have been issued for the 23-year-old for one count of aggravated assault, […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Experts say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl isn’t ready to leave psychiatric center

Two psychologists testified Wednesday that a Wisconsin woman who at age 12 stabbed a sixth-grade classmate nearly to death to please the online horror character Slender Man should not be released yet from a psychiatric hospital. Morgan Geyser, now 21, wants to leave Winnebago Mental Health Institute with conditions. But one psychologist said the case […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nashville school shooting families accuse senator of using bill to get his way in records lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Family members representing the six people killed in a Nashville school shooting last year have filed an ethics complaint against a Tennessee state senator, arguing he is being self-serving by both suing for the release of the shooter’s writings and filing legislation to prevent third parties like them from intervening in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Agency probes Philadelphia fatal crash involving Ford that may have been running on automated system

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a March crash near Philadelphia that killed two people and involved a Ford electric vehicle that may have been operating on a partially automated driving system. A Mustang Mach E sport utility vehicle hit two stationary passenger cars on Interstate 95 at 3:19 a.m. March […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey officials say they are probing hate crime after Islamic center is vandalized at Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — An Islamic center at New Jersey’s Rutgers University was vandalized on the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, according to authorities who said they are investigating it as a hate crime. A building at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University had its windows shattered, artwork smashed, TVs and printers broken […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

At least two shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, official tells AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least two people have been shot at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or how many […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

State dinner for Japan attracts top figures from business, politics and even an ex-president