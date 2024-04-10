Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Oklahoma attorney general sues natural gas companies over price spikes during 2021 winter storm

Apr 10, 2024, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed lawsuits on Wednesday against two Texas-based natural gas companies over their role in soaring gas prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

The lawsuits, the first by the state against natural gas operators over profits reaped during the storm, were filed in Osage County, Oklahoma, against Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing, which acquired Enable Midstream Partners in 2021, and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions.

The lawsuits allege Enable and Symmetry used various tactics to reduce natural gas supplies and drive up the price during the devastating storm that sent temperatures plummeting across the country and left millions of people without power.

“I believe the level of fraud perpetrated on Oklahomans during Winter Storm Uri is both staggering and unconscionable,” Drummond said in a statement. “While many companies conducted themselves above board during that trying time, our analysis indicates that some bad actors reaped billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains.”

Messages seeking comment left with ET and Symmetry were not immediately returned.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach Griddy Energy reached a settlement with state regulators there over crushing electric bills its customers received during the deadly winter storm.

United States News

Associated Press

Man arrested in connection with device that exploded outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a man they said placed an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general’s office in February. Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device, the U.S. attorney’s office said. […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former high-ranking Democratic legislator in New Mexico pleads not guilty in federal fraud case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former high-ranking Democratic legislator in New Mexico has pleaded not guilty to numerous federal charges stemming from a corruption investigation into allegations that millions of dollars meant for educational programs in the state’s largest school district were diverted to businesses and charities in which she had an interest. Sheryl Williams […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Off-duty officer charged with murder after shooting man in South Carolina parking lot, agents say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in South Carolina was charged with murder Wednesday after state investigators said he shot a man trying to drive away after the two fought in a fast food restaurant parking lot. Anthony DeLustro told investigators he was trying to stop the man from leaving after the fight […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-guard at NYC federal building pleads guilty in sex assault of asylum seeker

NEW YORK (AP) — A former security guard at a federal building in New York City where the FBI has its offices pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge related to the sexual assault of an asylum seeker. Jimmy Solano-Arias, 42, of the Bronx, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to making a false […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction on 1864 abortion ban from Arizona Senate president Warren Petersen

Reaction on 1864 abortion ban from Arizona Senate president Warren Petersen on the Mike Broomhead Show. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ralph Puckett Jr., awarded Medal of Honor for heroism during the Korean War, dies at 97

Ralph Puckett Jr., a retired Army colonel awarded the Medal of Honor seven decades after he was wounded leading a company of outnumbered Army Rangers in battle during the Korean War, has died at age 97. Puckett died peacefully Monday at his home in Columbus, Georgia, according to the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, which is handling funeral […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Oklahoma attorney general sues natural gas companies over price spikes during 2021 winter storm