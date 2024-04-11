Close
ARIZONA NEWS

FoodStock food truck festival returns to Peoria on Saturday

Apr 10, 2024, 8:00 PM

The FoodStock food truck festival will go down Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Peoria. (FoodStock Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The FoodStock food truck festival will make its return to the west Valley for the sixth year in a row this Saturday.

The fest will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Peoria Sports Complex at 16101 83rd Ave.

The event offers over 50 food trucks with a variety of cuisines where guests can submit their vote for best food truck upon receiving $5 samples and a full menu from every food truck, as well as a full bar for guests 21 and up.

The festival also offers many family-friendly activities such as live music, splash pads, playgrounds, bounce houses and more.

The FoodStock festival, presented by Get Local Arizona Events, is also teaming up with the Peoria Diamond Club, who will contribute all gate proceeds to support feeding children in the west Valley through the Peoria Diamond Club’s nonprofit program and associated charities.

Tickets are $5 at the gate and children 12 and under are free. A VIP experience upgrade at $25 will get attendees VIP beer and spirits tastings available for purchase at the Colonnade.

Parking for the event is free.

FoodStock food truck festival returns to Peoria on Saturday