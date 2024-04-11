FoodStock food truck festival returns to Peoria on Saturday
Apr 10, 2024, 8:00 PM
(FoodStock Photo)
PHOENIX — The FoodStock food truck festival will make its return to the west Valley for the sixth year in a row this Saturday.
The fest will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Peoria Sports Complex at 16101 83rd Ave.
The event offers over 50 food trucks with a variety of cuisines where guests can submit their vote for best food truck upon receiving $5 samples and a full menu from every food truck, as well as a full bar for guests 21 and up.
The festival also offers many family-friendly activities such as live music, splash pads, playgrounds, bounce houses and more.
Tickets are $5 at the gate and children 12 and under are free. A VIP experience upgrade at $25 will get attendees VIP beer and spirits tastings available for purchase at the Colonnade.
Parking for the event is free.
