Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Family of Nigerian businessman killed in California helicopter crash sues charter company

Apr 10, 2024, 9:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a Nigerian business leader who died in a Southern California helicopter crash that killed five others in February filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the flight should have been grounded because of treacherous weather.

Relatives of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former chair of the Nigerian stock exchange, allege in the court filing that the charter company, Orbic Air LLC, improperly flew the helicopter despite a “wintry mix” of snowy and rainy conditions in the Mojave Desert where the crash occurred on Feb. 9.

Ogunbanjo, 61, was killed along with Herbert Wigwe, chief executive of Nigeria’s Access Bank, and Wigwe’s wife and 29-year-old son. Ogunbanjo was on his way to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl.

Both pilots — Benjamin Pettingill, 25, and Blake Hansen, 22 — also died. They were licensed as commercial helicopter pilots as well as flight instructors.

“This tragedy was entirely preventable,” said Andrew C. Robb, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, in a news release. “Snow and ice are very dangerous for helicopter flight, and this company should have known better.”

Ogunbanjo’s wife and two children filed the suit in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Wednesday against Orbic Air and its CEO, Brady Bowers, alleging wrongful death and negligence.

Orbic Air did not reply to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash. In February, the agency released a preliminary investigation report that outlined the helicopter’s flight path and provided details about wreckage that was strewn across 100 yards (91 meters) of desert scrub.

Investigators found the fuselage was fragmented, and the cockpit and cabin were destroyed. Damage to the engine and the metal deposits that were found would indicate that it was operational at the time of the crash.

The report cited law enforcement, saying several witnesses who were traveling in vehicles along Interstate 15 had called 911 to report observing a “fireball” to the south. The witnesses reported that it was raining with a mix of snow.

The helicopter left Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 and was traveling to Boulder City, Nevada, which is about 26 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers were set to play that Sunday in Super Bowl 58.

The lawsuit seeks payment for Ogunbanjo’s burial and funeral expenses, as well as other damages.

“Our clients seek answers and accountability from the helicopter operator that was responsible for the passengers’ safety,” Robb said in the news release. “On behalf of the great many lives that Mr. Ogunbanjo impacted, our clients want to ensure that that this company’s careless operations do not hurt anyone else in the future.”

United States News

Associated Press

Vermont’s Goddard College to close after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Goddard College, a small school known for its progressive education, is closing after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles, the board of trustees announced. The decision to close at the end of the semester was heart-wrenching but unavoidable as the school, created in 1938, faces financial insolvency, the board […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kansas deputy fatally shoots woman holding a knife and scissors

ATTICA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas deputy fatally shot an Oklahoma woman who was wielding a knife and scissors and lunged at another officer, investigators said. A Harper County deputy responded to a report just before 7 a.m. Tuesday of a car stopped in the middle of U.S. Highway 60 near the town of Attica, […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Some Gulf Coast states schools, government offices close for severe weather, possible tornadoes

Emergency workers rescued people from flooded homes and cars in a Texas town, residents in Mississippi were warned to flee over fears that a levee would fail, and Louisiana schools and government offices closed Wednesday as storms brought high winds and the threat of tornadoes. Severe thunderstorms were expected across parts of the Louisiana, Mississippi, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden welcomes Prime Minister Kishida and praises Japan’s growing clout on international stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hailed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for bold leadership as he welcomed the Japanese leader to the White House on Wednesday for talks on the delicate security situation in the Pacific and for a glitzy state dinner. Kishida’s official visit completes the administration’s feting of the leaders of the Quad, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street leans toward gains ahead of the release of new inflation numbers

Wall Street marched higher early Wednesday ahead of the government’s update on U.S. inflation which could play into the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each gained 0.2% before the bell. The latest consumer inflation data will be followed this week by another report […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying in civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general. Weisselberg, 76, pleaded guilty last month to two counts […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Family of Nigerian businessman killed in California helicopter crash sues charter company