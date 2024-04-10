Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Californian sports apparel brand opening shop in Scottsdale Fashion Square

Apr 10, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:47 am

Vuori to open new store in Scottsdale Fashion Square next week...

Vuori, a popular sportswear brand, is opening a new store in the Scottsdale Fashion Square. (Vuori photos/via Facebook)

(Vuori photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Vuori, a Californian apparel brand, will start selling sportswear in Scottsdale next week.

The 4,850-square-foot store will be on Scottsdale Fashion Square’s lower level. The brand makes clothes for yoga, surfing, sports and other types of workouts.

It’s known for its DreamKnit fabrics, which Vuori’s website describes as “extra comfortable brushed jersey fabric made from mostly recycled materials.”

RELATED STORIES

Why is Vuori coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square?

David Hyatt, the director of property managers at Scottsdale Fashion Square, said the new Vuori store will inject a fresh new option into the mall’s lineup of clothing stores.

“We continually refine the retail mix at Scottsdale Fashion Square to ensure shoppers have access to all of their favorite brands,” Hyatt said in a statement.

“Vuori has earned an extremely loyal following over the past decade, and we’re pleased to give our dedicated shoppers a convenient way to engage with this beloved brand,” he added.

After the store opens on April 19, visitors will be able to shop Vuori’s new spring line.

Various athleisure staples will be up for sale, including shirts, leggings, hoodies, joggers and shorts. The brand will also offer casual pieces like polos, shorts and trousers.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, authorities said. (Phoeni...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider died on Tuesday after crashing with a vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

2 hours ago

Hosts of a Halloween party have charges against them after death...

Serena O'Sullivan

Queen Creek police chief wants to hold hosts of party where Preston Lord was attacked accountable

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice explains why his department submitted charges against the hosts of a Halloween party where a teen died.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Attorney said she wouldn't prosecute abortions but can't under Arizona law on April...

KTAR.com

Top metro Phoenix prosecutor says women can’t be tried for abortions in light of ruling

Metro Phoenix's top prosecutor said women can't be tried for abortions under Arizona law the same day the state Supreme Court mostly banned the procedure.

3 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Shannon Clancy talks mission of St. Vincent de Paul

President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Shannon Clancy discusses her life's work on this episode of Amazing Arizonans.

4 hours ago

Ground ambulance program in Scottsdale to begin January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale Fire Department moves forward plan for ground ambulance program

The Arizona Department of Health Services awarded the Scottsdale Fire Department a certificate of necessity for its ground ambulance program.

4 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax gives help to single moms in the Valley

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley company that works to provide help to single mothers.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Californian sports apparel brand opening shop in Scottsdale Fashion Square