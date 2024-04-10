Vuori to open new store in Scottsdale Fashion Square next week...

PHOENIX — Vuori, a Californian apparel brand, will start selling sportswear in Scottsdale next week.

The 4,850-square-foot store will be on Scottsdale Fashion Square’s lower level. The brand makes clothes for yoga, surfing, sports and other types of workouts.

It’s known for its DreamKnit fabrics, which Vuori’s website describes as “extra comfortable brushed jersey fabric made from mostly recycled materials.”

Why is Vuori coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square?

David Hyatt, the director of property managers at Scottsdale Fashion Square, said the new Vuori store will inject a fresh new option into the mall’s lineup of clothing stores.

“We continually refine the retail mix at Scottsdale Fashion Square to ensure shoppers have access to all of their favorite brands,” Hyatt said in a statement.

“Vuori has earned an extremely loyal following over the past decade, and we’re pleased to give our dedicated shoppers a convenient way to engage with this beloved brand,” he added.

After the store opens on April 19, visitors will be able to shop Vuori’s new spring line.

Various athleisure staples will be up for sale, including shirts, leggings, hoodies, joggers and shorts. The brand will also offer casual pieces like polos, shorts and trousers.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.