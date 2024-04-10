PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with the President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Shannon Clancy.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Shannon for over a decade. I not only love what they do at St. Vincent de Paul but I love the way they do it. Their mission is to feed, clothe, house and heal people in the community.

It is a huge mission that requires focus and dedication of employees, donors and volunteers. It also requires great leadership. Shannon shares her heart to serve the community, what got her into a life of service and why she is so proud of the work they do at SVDP.

We also talk about some of the amazing things they do to rehouse people experiencing homelessness, how they try to keep people housed and how they address the medical and dental needs of the working class families in Arizona. The enormity of their reach is inspiring.

I hope you enjoy learning more about them.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.