Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Shannon Clancy talks mission of St. Vincent de Paul

Apr 10, 2024, 4:15 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with the President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Shannon Clancy.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Shannon for over a decade. I not only love what they do at St. Vincent de Paul but I love the way they do it. Their mission is to feed, clothe, house and heal people in the community.

It is a huge mission that requires focus and dedication of employees, donors and volunteers. It also requires great leadership. Shannon shares her heart to serve the community, what got her into a life of service and why she is so proud of the work they do at SVDP.

RELATED STORIES

We also talk about some of the amazing things they do to rehouse people experiencing homelessness, how they try to keep people housed and how they address the medical and dental needs of the working class families in Arizona. The enormity of their reach is inspiring.

I hope you enjoy learning more about them.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, authorities said. (Phoeni...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dead after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider died on Tuesday after crashing with a vehicle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

2 hours ago

Hosts of a Halloween party have charges against them after death...

Serena O'Sullivan

Queen Creek police chief wants to hold hosts of party where Preston Lord was attacked accountable

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice explains why his department submitted charges against the hosts of a Halloween party where a teen died.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Attorney said she wouldn't prosecute abortions but can't under Arizona law on April...

KTAR.com

Top metro Phoenix prosecutor says women can’t be tried for abortions in light of ruling

Metro Phoenix's top prosecutor said women can't be tried for abortions under Arizona law the same day the state Supreme Court mostly banned the procedure.

3 hours ago

Ground ambulance program in Scottsdale to begin January 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale Fire Department moves forward plan for ground ambulance program

The Arizona Department of Health Services awarded the Scottsdale Fire Department a certificate of necessity for its ground ambulance program.

4 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax gives help to single moms in the Valley

KTAR's community spotlight this month focuses on a Valley company that works to provide help to single mothers.

12 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Ladies speak out on Arizona Supreme Court abortion ruling

Bruce & Gaydos wanted to hear from the ladies on the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to uphold an abortion ban that dates back 160 years. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women’s March

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Amazing Arizonans: Shannon Clancy talks mission of St. Vincent de Paul