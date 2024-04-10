Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Cruise to restart driverless operation for data collection in Phoenix

Apr 9, 2024, 5:00 PM

FILE - Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV, is seen on Jan. 16, 2019, in Detroit...

FILE - Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV, is seen on Jan. 16, 2019, in Detroit. General Motors’ Cruise subsidiary will be restarting its manual driving to create maps and gather road information in select cities as the robotaxi service looks to resume driverless operations. Cruise said Tuesday, April 9, 2024 that the resumption of human-driven vehicles to create maps and gather road information will begin in Phoenix, where it has a large number of workers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


General Motors’ Cruise subsidiary will be restarting its manual driving to create maps and gather road information in select cities as the robotaxi service looks to resume driverless operations six months after a gruesome collision.

Cruise said Tuesday that the resumption of human-driven vehicles to create maps and gather road information will begin in Phoenix, where it has a large number of workers.

“This will help inform where we ultimately will resume driverless operations,” the company said.

Some of the data that will be collected includes speed limits, stop signs, traffic lights, lane paint and right turn only lanes.

In January it was disclosed that the Justice Department is investigating General Motors due to the collision that critically injured a pedestrian and derailed its self-driving car ambitions.

The Justice Department inquiry disclosed in a report is the latest twist in a debacle that began in October after a robotaxi operated by GM’s Cruise subsidiary dragged a pedestrian about 20 feet (6 meters) after the person was struck in San Francisco by another vehicle driven by a human.

The incident resulted in Cruise’s license to operate its driverless fleet in California being suspended by regulators and triggered a purge of its leadership — in addition to layoffs that jettisoned about a quarter of its workforce — as GM curtailed its once-lofty ambitions in self-driving technology. Cruise’s omission of key details about what happened in the Oct. 2 incident also led to allegations of a coverup that could have resulted in a fine of $1.5 million. Cruise eventually agreed to pay $112,500.

GM is cooperating with authorities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man died after his speeding vehicle struck a curb and rolled over in Phoenix on April 8, 2024. (F...

KTAR.com

Man dead in Phoenix after speed leads to rollover crash

A man died late Monday evening after his speeding vehicle struck a curb and rolled over in Phoenix, police said.

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris as seen in front of an Arizona flag during a 2020 campaign stop in Pho...

Kevin Stone

VP Kamala Harris will visit Arizona days after court ruling banned most abortions in state

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Arizona to promote reproductive rights just days after the state Supreme Court upheld a near-total abortion ban.

5 hours ago

Crews responded to a Phoenix apartment fire on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2024....

KTAR.com

Investigators working to determine if e-scooter battery sparked Phoenix apartment fire

Investigators are working to determine if an e-scooter battery was the cause of a Phoenix apartment fire Tuesday morning.

6 hours ago

Demonstrators participate in a abortion-rights rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices of t...

Danny Shapiro

Joe Biden calls Arizona abortion decision ‘cruel ban’ as state politicians disagree with ruling

Democrats, including Joe Biden, denounced the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling that made most abortions in the state illegal.

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to abortion ban in Arizona after state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law #news

KTAR News Mike Broomhead reacts to most abortions being banned in Arizona following the state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law on Tuesday.

9 hours ago

A Silver Alert for Judy Lockhart was canceled April 9, 2024, after she was found in good health....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued canceled after missing 82-year-old Phoenix woman found safe

The Silver Alert for an 82-year-old Phoenix woman who went missing last week was canceled Tuesday after she was found safe.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Cruise to restart driverless operation for data collection in Phoenix