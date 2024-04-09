Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Warning light prompts Boeing 737 to make emergency landing in Idaho

Apr 9, 2024, 2:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.

The issue was determined to be a faulty cargo hold indicator, Air Canada said in an email, without elaborating.

Boeing has been under intense scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers since January, when part of the fuselage on a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet blew out midflight, exposing a gaping hole and forcing pilots to make an emergency landing. It’s the deepest crisis for the iconic aircraft manufacturer since a pair of deadly crashes involving Max jets in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia.

On Tuesday, Air Canada said Flight 997 from Mexico City to Vancouver, Canada, diverted to Boise Airport as a precautionary measure after the warning light came on.

The aircraft landed normally at 10:59 a.m. and was met by first responders, airline officials said. The plane will stay in Boise at least overnight, according to airline officials. According to Transport Canada, the plane has been registered to Air Canada since Jan. 29, 2019. Its year of manufacture was also listed as 2019.

The 122 passengers and six crew members were waiting in Boise on Tuesday for a different jet to take them to Vancouver, airline officials said. No injuries were reported, Boise Airport officials said in a post on Facebook.

Boeing officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Airline executives have expressed their frustration with Boeing, and even minor incidents involving jets the company produced are attracting extra attention.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 safely returned to Denver on Sunday after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

United States News

Associated Press

Woman blamed in murder-suicide that left a man and a baby dead in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An infant girl and her 9-year-old sister who were found on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway were thrown from a moving SUV, and investigators believe their mother was responsible and died by suicide after also killing her partner, authorities said Tuesday. The 8-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday, […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Warren Buffett has left the table. Homeless charity asks investors to bid on meal with software CEO

The California homeless charity that received $53 million over the years from investors who wanted a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett has found a new business executive to auction off a meal with. The Glide Foundation said Tuesday that it will hold an auction on eBay next month for a private lunch with Salesforce […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to the disproportionately high rates of suicide among Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms; Snapchat’s Snap Inc.; TikTok parent company ByteDance; and Alphabet, which owns YouTube and Google, as defendants. Virtually […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Postal Service seeking to hike cost of first-class stamp to 73 cents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service signaled plans Tuesday for a rate increase that includes hiking the cost of a first-class stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents, part of an overall 7.8% increase to take effect this summer. The request was made to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which must approve the proposed increase […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil’s long-running show “The Beatles Love,” a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. The entertainment company on Tuesday announced that the […]

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to abortion ban in Arizona after state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law #news

KTAR News Mike Broomhead reacts to most abortions being banned in Arizona following the state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Warning light prompts Boeing 737 to make emergency landing in Idaho